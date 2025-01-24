Barack and Michelle Obama 'Locked in Bombshell Divorce of the Century' — And How It Set to Cost Power Couple a $70Million Fortune

A source close to the couple claimed: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too. She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first."

Another insider alleged: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating.

Signs of concern over their wedded bliss have been growing for years, but recent events have raised some major red flags.

Earlier this month, Michelle was notably absent from the funeral ceremonies for Jimmy Carter. RadarOnline.com revealed she decided to extend her Hawaii vacation and elected not to come home.

She was also missing from President Trump's inauguration, forcing Barack to sit by himself amid all of the other dignitary couples.