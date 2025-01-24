Your tip
Home > Politics > Barack Obama

Inside Obamas' 'Divorce of the Century': How Barack 'Betrayed Michelle' as Power-Player Couple's 'Marriage Breakdown' Blindsides World

Split photo of Michelle Obama, Barack Obama.
Source: MEGA

Michelle and Barack are planning their divorce.

Jan. 24 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

In what would be one of the most shocking splits in modern American history, sources claimed Barack and Michelle Obama are headed for divorce, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Plans are said to already be in place for to map out how their high-profile separation will look.

barack michelle obama
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed the couple have 'already separated' and are 'living apart.'

A source close to the couple said: "Barack is ready to move on, and Michelle is too.

"She sacrificed so much for him over the years, and she's finally putting herself first."

Another insider added: "They're already separated and living apart. Divorce will come later and quietly. For them to admit the failure is quite humiliating."

michelle obama skipping trump inauguration
Source: MEGA

Michelle was noticeably absent from Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.

The cracks in their relationship have been hiding in plain sight for years, but recent events raised major red flags.

Michelle's glaring absence at former President Jimmy Carter's funeral sent shockwaves through Washington D.C.

All five living presidents were present and seated next to their spouses, except for Barack, 63, who was seated between George W. Bush and wife Laura, and Donald Trump and wife Melania.

A source noted: "Michelle's always been the type to show up and play the role, no matter what was going on behind the scenes."

Michelle, 61, added to speculation something's amiss in her marriage when she left Barack solo once again at Trump's inauguration.

The insider close to the couple said: "She's no stranger to putting duty above her personal feelings, but not this time. This is a major signal that she's making changes and stepping away from the life she's been stuck in for decades."

If the couple – who tied the knot in 1992 – followed through with the split, it would mark the first divorce in history for a living president.

One source claimed: "Barack put immense pressure on Michelle to run for president – and she outright refused – and he's been blaming her for Trump's victory ever since."

barack obama
Source: MEGA

Sources claim pressure from Barack for Michelle to run for office added to turmoil in the marriage.

They continued: "They've been at each other since Election Day like cats and dogs – truly venomous stuff.

"She's sacrificed for so many years and for him to ask that of her – to return to the maelstrom of D.C. after she served so dutifully for so long, is totally unfair and unreasonable.

"And then to blame her for the Republican landslide is akin to twisting the knife. It really is beyond the pale. Yes, she probably would have won if she had run but she simply does not share the ambition and hunger for power and believes that after her prior service, enough is enough."

The source added: "It's been heated and tense and uncomfortable, and in a lot of ways, it was the last straw for her in the marriage."

While the public sees a glamorous and united pair, behind closed doors, Michelle herself has said their relationship hasn't been easy.

During a previous interview, the ex-first lady confessed: "People think I'm being catty by saying this – it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little.

"For 10 years while we're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.'"

michelle obama frustrated bidens exile hunter ex kathleen buhle
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Michelle has 'reached her limit.'

Now, those close to Michelle believe she's reached her limit.

An insider said: "She's tired of always being the one to bend, to sacrifice. She put Barack's ambitions ahead of her own for years, but those days are over."

The once unshakable couple are said to be making careful plans for their future apart, as one source noted: "They've built an empire together and splitting it up won't be easy!"

