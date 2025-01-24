Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Jennifer Aniston

Fitness Freak Jennifer Aniston 'On Mission to Help Bloated Former 'Friends' Co-Star Matt LeBlanc Overhaul Lifestyle' — Before He Eats Himself to Death

jennifer aniston help matt leblanc

Jan. 24 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Fitness freak Jennifer Aniston has a new mission – "to help bloated former Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc overhaul his lifestyle."

RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Just Go With It star is ready to step up and help the actor revamp his image before it's too late.

Article continues below advertisement
Composite picture of Matt LeBlanc
Source: @MLEBLANC/INSTAGRAM

Matt LeBlanc's appearance has changed over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, fans of the beloved sitcom have noticed a dramatic change in LeBlanc's appearance, and according to experts – he's weighing in around 275 pounds.

Due to his weight gain, according to experts, obesity can increase the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

And that's why LeBlanc's friend Aniston wants to step in.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider dished: "Like most of Matt's friends, Jen is desperately worried about him.

"He's way out of shape, and she's convinced he'd turn his life around if he embraces the right mindset and listens to her advice."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston new years resolution
Source: MEGA

Aniston is known for her fit figure.

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston is very famous for her insanely fit figure and takes her health very seriously – as seen on her Instagram page.

The actress has a love for working out and often turns to her low-impact fitness program, Pvolve.

Aniston said of the program: "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation."

As for LeBlanc, that might be an ideal option to start his fitness journey.

Article continues below advertisement

An insider said: "It's a sensitive situation because he's a stubborn character who's hard to talk to about this stuff.

"And the last thing Jen wants to do is insult him. So she's figuring out a subtle way to propose this to him and would gladly train and guide him for free."

Article continues below advertisement
friends cast photo
Source: MEGA

The cast has remained close over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

The source continued: "Jen could make it fun for Matt. She could ease him into it, and it would be in a private setting in her own home gym, so he wouldn't feel embarrassed.

"She could also share some diet tips that would reduce his weight the healthy way."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the insider saying LeBlanc would be "foolish" to turn down Aniston's help – the actor's rep denied rumors about him being at a dangerous weight or receiving any help from his former co-star to kickstart his fitness journey.

Back in November 2024, RadarOnline.com reported how the actor's appearance was sparking fears he could end up like his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

The insider said: "Matt's basically retired and doesn't seem to care how disheveled or grossly overweight he is."

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Karla Sofía Gascón

EXCLUSIVE: Trans 'Emilia Pérez' Star Karla Sofía Gascón and Academy Award Bosses Blasted With Hate For Making Him First Man Nominated For Oscar — 'Look at This Massive Dude'

angelina jolie teach kids resilience

Angelina Jolie 'Absolutely Devastated' Over Best Actress Oscar Snub: 'It's a Clear Message Hollywood Has Sided With Brad Pitt'

Article continues below advertisement
matt leblanc has offficially given up on hollywood
Source: MLEBLANC/INSTAGRAM

LeBlanc took the loss of his 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry hard.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

LeBlanc's rep also denied the allegations at the time – but the insider insisted: "He's been depressed since Matthew's death. His encounter with overweight Matthew appears to have sent him spiraling down a similar dangerous path.

"Matt's always been a big bear of a guy, but now he's sporting a big gut – and that's not healthy."

Our source added: "He's disappeared from view and has let his once athletic physique morph into obesity.

"People around him are convinced he needs an emotional intervention fast – or he'll follow the same destructive path as Matthew."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.