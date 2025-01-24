Fitness Freak Jennifer Aniston 'On Mission to Help Bloated Former 'Friends' Co-Star Matt LeBlanc Overhaul Lifestyle' — Before He Eats Himself to Death
Fitness freak Jennifer Aniston has a new mission – "to help bloated former Friends co-star Matt LeBlanc overhaul his lifestyle."
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Just Go With It star is ready to step up and help the actor revamp his image before it's too late.
Over the years, fans of the beloved sitcom have noticed a dramatic change in LeBlanc's appearance, and according to experts – he's weighing in around 275 pounds.
Due to his weight gain, according to experts, obesity can increase the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
And that's why LeBlanc's friend Aniston wants to step in.
An insider dished: "Like most of Matt's friends, Jen is desperately worried about him.
"He's way out of shape, and she's convinced he'd turn his life around if he embraces the right mindset and listens to her advice."
Aniston is very famous for her insanely fit figure and takes her health very seriously – as seen on her Instagram page.
The actress has a love for working out and often turns to her low-impact fitness program, Pvolve.
Aniston said of the program: "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body, and have an incredible transformation."
As for LeBlanc, that might be an ideal option to start his fitness journey.
An insider said: "It's a sensitive situation because he's a stubborn character who's hard to talk to about this stuff.
"And the last thing Jen wants to do is insult him. So she's figuring out a subtle way to propose this to him and would gladly train and guide him for free."
The source continued: "Jen could make it fun for Matt. She could ease him into it, and it would be in a private setting in her own home gym, so he wouldn't feel embarrassed.
"She could also share some diet tips that would reduce his weight the healthy way."
Despite the insider saying LeBlanc would be "foolish" to turn down Aniston's help – the actor's rep denied rumors about him being at a dangerous weight or receiving any help from his former co-star to kickstart his fitness journey.
Back in November 2024, RadarOnline.com reported how the actor's appearance was sparking fears he could end up like his late Friends co-star Matthew Perry.
The insider said: "Matt's basically retired and doesn't seem to care how disheveled or grossly overweight he is."
LeBlanc's rep also denied the allegations at the time – but the insider insisted: "He's been depressed since Matthew's death. His encounter with overweight Matthew appears to have sent him spiraling down a similar dangerous path.
"Matt's always been a big bear of a guy, but now he's sporting a big gut – and that's not healthy."
Our source added: "He's disappeared from view and has let his once athletic physique morph into obesity.
"People around him are convinced he needs an emotional intervention fast – or he'll follow the same destructive path as Matthew."