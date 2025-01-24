JFK's Grandson Slams Donald Trump for Raking up 'Tragedy' As He Gets Set to Finally Declassify ‘Smoking Gun’ Kennedy Assassination Files: 'The Truth is a Lot Sadder Than the Myth'

JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg took to X following the controversial move and wrote: "'The truth is a lot sadder than the myth – a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme."

The 32-year-old concluded: "Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it."

Schlossberg also let loose on his family on Instagram in a short clip on Friday, telling them to "wake up! This is not a drill."

He added: "This is for the rest of my cousins. I'm asking the media to asks my cousins what they think... and why don't they say anything? And what they know about Bobby Kennedy and why aren't they talking?"

"If they don't wanna talk then you know what side they're on," he added.