JFK's Grandson Slams Donald Trump for Raking up 'Tragedy' As He Gets Set to Finally Declassify ‘Smoking Gun’ Kennedy Assassination Files: 'The Truth is a Lot Sadder Than the Myth'
The grandson of John F. Kennedy has called out Donald Trump after he ordered the declassification of the late president's assassination files.
On Thursday, Trump also ordered the declassification of assassination files on civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy – a decision that has led to mixed reactions, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
JFK's grandson Jack Schlossberg took to X following the controversial move and wrote: "'The truth is a lot sadder than the myth – a tragedy that didn’t need to happen. Not part of an inevitable grand scheme."
The 32-year-old concluded: "Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he’s not here to punch back. There’s nothing heroic about it."
Schlossberg also let loose on his family on Instagram in a short clip on Friday, telling them to "wake up! This is not a drill."
He added: "This is for the rest of my cousins. I'm asking the media to asks my cousins what they think... and why don't they say anything? And what they know about Bobby Kennedy and why aren't they talking?"
"If they don't wanna talk then you know what side they're on," he added.
All this comes after Trump signed an executive order that directs his Director of National Intelligence to put a plan in motion within 15 days for the full release of documents about the JFK assassination.
"That's a big one, huh?" the former reality star said as he signed his signature on the order, before asking that the pen be given to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
He added: A lot of people are waiting for this for a long ... for years, for decades. Everything will be revealed."
The executive order – which took over social media on Thursday afternoon – read: "More than 50 years after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events.
"Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."
The Director of National Intelligence will have 45 days to plan for the full release of the RFK and MLK files.
In the six decades since MLK, JFK and RFK were killed, various conspiracy theories have been presented about their murders.
Some theories claimed JFK was gunned down by the CIA, while others speculated his death was the result of a hit ordered by the mafia, Fidel Castro or the KGB.
In September 2004, more than 3,000 documents – many of which included blacked out redactions of critical information about the November 22, 1963 shooting of JFK allegedly by Lee Harvey Oswald – were known to be kept under government lock and key despite a law ordering them to be released years ago.
Most files were set to be released to the public by October 2017, but were stopped after officials were advised by CIA bureaucrats the documents contained top secret information that should not be known to everyday Americans.
At the time, JFK expert Jefferson Morley predicted a "smoking gun" was hidden in the files, and claimed it revealed the CIA knew a lot more about the assassination .
Morley noted previously released papers show some CIA officials did not believe Oswald acted alone.
One theory pointed fingers at a group of rogue CIA agents who were upset JFK did not aid the spy agency's failed Bay of Pigs invasion of Communist Cuba and wanted revenge.
As a result, according to the theory, government spooks not only aided Oswald, but had at least one agent also shoot at JFK at the same time.