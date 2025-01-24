JFK Filmed His Own Death! The Secret Home Movie Hidden For Decades Revealed — And How President Predicted His Tragic Fate

Long lost to history, sources say the silent film – which was created for laughs – portrayed JFK being murdered during a late September weekend retreat at Hammersmith Farm – Jackie's sprawling childhood home in upscale Newport, R.I.

In one scene, the president, who was killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, is shown being struck by a hail of imaginary bullets as he exited his personal yacht. JFK is then seen clutching his chest and falling.

Other members of his company stepped over his body as they left the boat.

In a twisted touch, JFK's World War II Navy pal Paul "Red" Fay comically stumbled over the downed POTUS, causing an eruption of fake blood consisting of ketchup to gush from the leader's mouth.

In another chilling take, JFK's eight-man secret service detail rushed through the front door of the 97-acre estate's main house to find the 46-year-old chief executive prone in the foyer after being struck by another gunman's bullet.

Bizarrely, Jackie sat on the stairs leading to the home's second floor, directing the morbid action. Little did she know just a few short weeks later she would be cradling her husband's exploded head.