JFK Filmed His Own Death! The Secret Home Movie Hidden For Decades Revealed — And How President Predicted His Tragic Fate
President John F. Kennedy predicted his own assassination just two months before his fatal trip to Dallas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The clairvoyant Commander in Chief acted out his death in a homemade movie directed by his glamorous wife, Jackie.
Long lost to history, sources say the silent film – which was created for laughs – portrayed JFK being murdered during a late September weekend retreat at Hammersmith Farm – Jackie's sprawling childhood home in upscale Newport, R.I.
In one scene, the president, who was killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, is shown being struck by a hail of imaginary bullets as he exited his personal yacht. JFK is then seen clutching his chest and falling.
Other members of his company stepped over his body as they left the boat.
In a twisted touch, JFK's World War II Navy pal Paul "Red" Fay comically stumbled over the downed POTUS, causing an eruption of fake blood consisting of ketchup to gush from the leader's mouth.
In another chilling take, JFK's eight-man secret service detail rushed through the front door of the 97-acre estate's main house to find the 46-year-old chief executive prone in the foyer after being struck by another gunman's bullet.
Bizarrely, Jackie sat on the stairs leading to the home's second floor, directing the morbid action. Little did she know just a few short weeks later she would be cradling her husband's exploded head.
Sources say the movie script, which JFK wrote himself, was intended to lighten the dark mood that plagued America's first family following the August, 1963 death of the couple's prematurely born second son, Patrick.
JFK was famously a fan of Ian Fleming's James Bond novels, and other dish the odd project was meant to be a spoof of the spy thrillers he enjoyed so much.
But others see a much darker subtext in the making of a movie that resembles how the popular politician would be shot.
The only surviving footage of the film is owned by Robert Knudson, whose longtime photographer and videographer father shot the 16mm movie.
JFK was said to be preoccupied with the possibility of assassination in the months leading up to his death – referencing the subject several times and even insisting he sign his Christmas cards before leaving for Texas.
One insider said the movie could have been the manifestation of his inner turmoil.
"It could easily have been just a fantasy to release a lot of his own internal fears and counter his own phobic behavior in an effort to ace the reality that his life was in danger," they said.
On the day of his death, JFK boldly rode in an open limousine with wife Jackie by his side.
A Kennedy researcher said: "Imagine knowing, or sensing that you're going to die – or that death is at least stalking you – and still carrying on with public abandon because you know the stakes of that moment in history.
"Such fortitude speaks to JFK's character and his greatness and his towering role in human affairs."