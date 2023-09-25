Sunny Hostin's Wild Theory: 'The View' Host Says Gay Men 'Have a Nose for Each Other'
The View host Sunny Hostin came forward with a wild theory during Monday's Hot Topics discussion, claiming "homosexual people have a nose for each other" while citing research showing that is the case.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Hostin got her fellow co-hosts and viewers pondering after a study "found that gay men have different scent attraction."
She did not mention where that information came from, but said that people who prefer their same sex "can actually smell under their arms and, in a blindfold test, can tell which person is gay and which person isn't."
It's speculated that Hostin may have been referring to a study conducted by Swedish researchers published in a 2005 New York Times article, which showed that "homosexual and heterosexual men respond differently to two odors that may be involved in sexual arousal, and that the gay men respond in the same way as women," paving the way for a further dive into human pheromones.
Charles Wysocki of the Monell Chemical Senses Centre in Philadelphia, a non-profit research institute, echoed those claims. "Our findings support the contention that gender preference has a biological component that is reflected in both the production of different body odors and in the perception of and response to body odors," he said, according to reports from that same year.
"The overall conclusions are that the body odor you most prefer or least prefer does not depend on where it comes from but it also depends on who you are, in other words, your sexual orientation," Wysocki added.
Whoopi Goldberg got a chuckle out of the conversation as she joked, "I know too many gay people that say my gaydar is down."
On today's show, Goldberg and the ladies discussed Max's hot new dating series Naked Attraction. "I'm very embarrassed to admit that [my husband] Manny and I got so obsessed with this show that we binged it yesterday, and we watched all eight episodes. I learned things that I never heard in my life," Hostin admitted. "Have you heard of a Prince Albert piercing? I didn't know about that."
Fellow co-host Sara Haines revealed the whole concept perplexed her, adding, "the human body, there are parts that are beautiful ... a penis is not one of them and I would say the vagina is barely above that!"
Hostin said it was the contrary, claiming, "There were pretty penises in that show!"
"Do yourselves a favor, it's on Max! It's eye-opening!"