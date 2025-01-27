Danity Kane Singer D. Woods Slams Former Mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Jekyll and Hyde' Character in Bombshell New Documentary on Rapper — 'No-One Wants To Believe Their Hero Can Be This Other Person'

D. Woods has bashed Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his appalling behavior, accusing the disgraced music mogul of treating female musicians like a "piece of meat." The Danity Kane singer sat down with Good Morning America on Sunday to call out her former mentor as the rapper continues to sit behind bars on numerous shock charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Danity Kane member Woods accused Combs of being a 'predator.'

Woods – real name Wanita Denise Woodgett – said: "He did it in different ways with all of us, you know, picking and prodding, and just a way to chip and knock away. "I see myself standing in those dark, scary, predatory spaces, and hearing somebody say some of the most degrading things to me. From the outside he was this mogul - he was this guy who could make your dreams come true." Combs created Danity Kane in 2005 as part of his Making the Band reality series.

Source: MEGA Combs created Danity Kane in 2005 as part of his 'Making the Band' reality series.

After Woods was asked to explain Combs' "predatory" ways, the performer accused the 55-year-old of "constantly treating" the female talent "like a piece of meat." She added: "In some of the environments it was even scary to be by yourself." Woods also revealed now was the time to talk about the Bad Boy Founder, and said: "I feel like this moment now is a time when I feel like my experience, my truth, will really be heard and actually considered and believed."

Source: ABC 'In some of the environments it was even scary to be by yourself,' Woods said during her interview with 'Good Morning America.'

The 41-year-old appears on the Max documentary, The Fall of Diddy – just one of many docs highlighting allegations against Combs. Combs' team have already hit back against the documentaries, calling it a "rush job" to "cash in on the media circus' surrounding him." His attorneys continued in a statement: "The producers failed to provide sufficient time or details for his representatives to address unsubstantiated claims, many from unidentified participants whose allegations lack context.

"By withholding this information, they made it impossible for Mr. Combs to present facts to counter these fabricated accusations. This production is clearly intended to present a one-sided and prejudicial narrative." They added: "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every publicity stunt or facially ridiculous claim. "He has full confidence in the facts and the judicial process, where the truth will prevail: the accusations against him are pure fiction."

Source: MEGA Combs is behind bars awaiting his May 2025 trial date.

Woods' claims come after a former Making the Band 2 contestant alleged Combs told her he wanted to "eat (their) flesh" after they upset him. The contestant, Sara Rivers, claimed in the Peacock documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy: "When he got angry with one of my band members, he said, 'You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.'" Rivers also alleged Combs told another contestant he "could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s--- out of (them)."