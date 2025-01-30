Everything We Know About Victims of Washington D.C. Plane Crash — Including Russian World Champion Figure Skaters and Coaches

Wednesday's fatal plane crash has claimed the lives of over 60 people – 14 of whom were figure skaters. RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the identities of those tragically lost in the horrific crash between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C., including six members from a Massachusetts figure skating club.

Source: SKY NEWS 67 people aboard both aircraft have been presumed dead as of Thursday afternoon.

Just before 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening, a passenger jet with 64 people onboard collided mid-air with a helicopter before both plunged into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly confirmed all 67 people aboard both aircraft have been presumed dead, with at least 28 bodies recovered from the river so far.

Source: FACEBOOK Russian champion figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and her husband, Vadim Naumov, were on the fatal flight.

The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Massachusetts, confirmed six of its members were aboard the ill-fated flight – including two coaches, two skaters, and two parents. U.S. Figure Skating revealed the victims were on their way back from the National Development Camp, which took place during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas.

The club said in a statement: "We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

Doug Zeghibe, executive director of the Skating Club of Boston, confirmed teens Spencer Lane, 16, and Jinna Han, along with their mothers Christine Lane and Jin Han, died in the crash. Zeghibe fought back tears while sharing the tragic news.

He described Lane as "a crazy kid" who was "highly talented" and quickly rising in the sport, adding he was "very fun, very cerebral." Of Han, he said she was "a wonderful kid, a great athlete, great competitor" and "loved by all." Zeghibe honored their mothers as well, calling them "dedicated" and always making "sacrifices."

Former world champion figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and her husband Vadim Naumov, who were also coaches, were among the passengers on the crashed flight. The Russian couple became part of the Skate Club of Boston in 2017, contributing their expertise as instructors to the community. Shishkova and Naumov, who won the world championships in pairs in 1994, had been living in the US since at least 1998 – where they coached young skaters.

Source: FACEBOOK Sam Lilley, 28, has been revealed as the first officer on the American Airlines plane flying from Wichita.

In addition, Inna Volyanskaya, a former Soviet Union skater and coach at Ashburn Ice House in Virginia, has been named as a passenger aboard the fatal flight.

In addition, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia also confirmed "multiple victims" of the fatal crash were former students. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said: "This unimaginable loss has deeply affected our community, and with great sorrow, we have learned that multiple victims were former LCPS students." The students' identities have not been disclosed.

Asra Hussain, whose husband Hamaad Raza was interviewed as he waited for his wife's fate, was named as another casualty. He told news channel WUSA9 of Asra's final words: "She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes. The rest of my texts didn't get delivered and that's when I realized that something might be up. "I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak. That's all I can pray for, I'm just praying to God."

Sam Lilley, 28, has been revealed as the first officer on the American Airlines plane flying from Wichita – according to his father, Timothy Lilley. Jonathan Campos, 34, has also been identified as the flight's captain.

Source: SKY NEWS American Airlines recently confirmed four crew members were aboard the flight.

Sam's father, a former Army helicopter pilot, reflected on flying similar routes over the Potomac River, saying it would be difficult to spot a plane without night vision goggles. He believed the Army pilot made a critical error, adding: "The PSA jet was doing everything right," and expressed pain over the loss of his son.