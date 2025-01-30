American Airlines Crash Latest: Grief-Torn Widower Reveals Chilling Final Words With Wife on Doomed Flight 5342 — As 67 Dead Following Horrific Collision

On late Wednesday night, Hamaad Raza shared what may have been the last moments of his wife, who has now been identified as Asra Hussain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A man has revealed the final words his wife shared with him while on the doomed American Airlines Flight 5342 in a heartbreaking video.

During Raza's interview with WUSA9, he said: "She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes. The rest of my texts didn't get delivered and that's when I realized that something might be up."

"I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak. That's all I can pray for, I'm just praying to God," a clearly shaken Raza added.

Raza then showed WUSA9 the messages Hussain, 26, had sent her husband as well as his texts to her, which were never delivered.