American Airlines Crash Latest: Grief-Torn Widower Reveals Chilling Final Words With Wife on Doomed Flight 5342 — As 67 Dead Following Horrific Collision
A man has revealed the final words his wife shared with him while on the doomed American Airlines Flight 5342 in a heartbreaking video.
On late Wednesday night, Hamaad Raza shared what may have been the last moments of his wife, who has now been identified as Asra Hussain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During Raza's interview with WUSA9, he said: "She texted me that they were landing in 20 minutes. The rest of my texts didn't get delivered and that's when I realized that something might be up."
"I'm just praying that somebody's pulling her out of the river right now, as we speak. That's all I can pray for, I'm just praying to God," a clearly shaken Raza added.
Raza then showed WUSA9 the messages Hussain, 26, had sent her husband as well as his texts to her, which were never delivered.
Just hours after Raza's emotional words, Hussain was revealed to be one of 67 passengers killed when the Bombardier CRJ700 jet was hit by a Black Hawk helicopter on an Army training sortie, with both crashing into the Potomac river.
Raza's father wrote on social media following the devastating news: "This my 25 yo old son who lost his beautiful wife. We are going to DC to be with him. Hug your family. We are devastated. Our Faith in God is unshakable."
Four crew members on the American Airlines flight also died, as did three service personnel on the Black Hawk.
According to their social media accounts, Raza and Hussan both went to Indiana University. Raza had previously noted his wife had gone to Wichita, Kansas, for work but she was not a fan of flying.
The crash between the plane and helicopter occurred around 9 pm on Wednesday. Less than 30 seconds before the collision, an air traffic controller asked the helicopter if it had noticed the arriving plane in sight.
The controller then made another radio call to the helicopter moments later, and said: "PAT 25 pass behind the CRJ" – telling the Black Hawk to wait for the plane to pass.
However, there was no reply, and then the crash happened.
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift 'Building Friendship Back up Again' As Actress Gets Invite to Singer's Super Bowl Box Despite Fallout From Justin Baldoni Case
On Truth Social, President Donald Trump raged: "... This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”
The 78-year-old then spoke in the White House press briefing room on Thursday morning, and told the world: "I speak to you this morning in an hour of anguish for our nation."
"The work has now shifted to a recovery mission. Sadly, there are no survivors," he added. "We are in mourning, this has really shaken a lot of people."
Trump also did not miss an opportunity to use this tragedy to call out former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, calling them out for their diversity initiatives.
He claimed: "I put safety first. Obama, Biden and the Democrats put policy first."
After he was asked how he came to the conclusion that diversity may have been to blame for the shocking crash, the former reality star simply said, "because I have common sense."