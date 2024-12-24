American Airlines Flights Grounded Nationwide Over 'Technical Issue' as Thousands of Christmas Eve Travelers Left Stranded Hours Before Holiday

Plenty of concerned travelers responded to the tweet as one person raged: "Back to the gate and now deplaning at BNA (Nashville International Airport). Cyber attack is my guess. Heck of way to start Christmas. Just tell us whether we should go home or not. Please don’t make us wait in the airport for hours."

The airline responded: "Our team is working to get this rectified so that you can be safely on your way to your family. Your continued patience is appreciated."

Another said: "90 minute ground stop for all @AmericanAir flights. Need to deplane," as the airline once again reacted, "We're doing our best to get things back on track. Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this has caused."

At 8:09AM, the FAA lifted the ground stop, allowing flights to resume, however, did not provide specific details about the issue.