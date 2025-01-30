EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift 'Building Friendship Back up Again' As Actress Gets Invite to Singer's Super Bowl Box Despite Fallout From Justin Baldoni Case
Caring Taylor Swift has extended an olive branch of peace to pal Blake Lively in the shape of seats in her NFL Super Bowl box.
RadarOnline.com can reveal despite the superstar singer beginning to sever ties with Lively after feeling like a "pawn" in her legal fight, she's decided to salvage their friendship.
And Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds will join her in New Orleans when Swift's lover Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs aim to become the first team to land three Super Bowls on the bounce if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles on February 9.
A source told us: "Taylor is not happy to say the least that she has been dragged into Blake's legal fight and was beginning to back away because she felt like a pawn or a bargaining chip in the dispute.
"But Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support to her man and she has decided to rise above the row and has now invited Blake and Ryan to the NFL final. She has been friends with Blake for years and doesn't want that to end over a legal spat involving a third party."
Swift is said to have been "backing away" from Lively after getting caught in the bitter feud between the actress and Justin Baldoni, who accused Lively of using Swift to intimidate him during a meeting with the actress and Reynolds over changes to It Ends With Us.
Swift, 35, felt like she was being used as an "intimidation tactic" after Baldoni's $400million lawsuit against Lively claimed Swift's presence made him feel pressured to "comply with Blake's direction for the script."
Lively, 37, later "threatened" Baldoni, 41, by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi in a string of text messages, referring to Reynolds and Swift as her "dragons."
In the April 2023 texts, which were included in Baldoni's lawsuit, Lively expressed her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of the film's rooftop scene – which had been praised by her husband and Swift.
Baldoni said in court documents Lively's GoT reference felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with her changes or else.
The "unnecessary" comparison was said to be the tipping point for Swift, who had never intended to attend the meeting in the first place – but showed up at Lively's New York penthouse to find it still in progress.
Swift, whose song My Tears Ricochet is part of the movie's soundtrack, has been friends with the Gossip Girl star for over a decade.
Their last public outing together was in October on a double date with Reynolds and Kelce in Manhattan.
But now the Cruel Summer star wants Lively, who was at last year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas with the singer and Reynolds, plus Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco to be by her side in what promises to be an emotional sports night.