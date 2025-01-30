EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively and Taylor Swift 'Building Friendship Back up Again' As Actress Gets Invite to Singer's Super Bowl Box Despite Fallout From Justin Baldoni Case

A source told us: "Taylor is not happy to say the least that she has been dragged into Blake's legal fight and was beginning to back away because she felt like a pawn or a bargaining chip in the dispute.

"But Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support to her man and she has decided to rise above the row and has now invited Blake and Ryan to the NFL final. She has been friends with Blake for years and doesn't want that to end over a legal spat involving a third party."

Swift is said to have been "backing away" from Lively after getting caught in the bitter feud between the actress and Justin Baldoni, who accused Lively of using Swift to intimidate him during a meeting with the actress and Reynolds over changes to It Ends With Us.