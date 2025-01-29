Your tip
Dr. Phil Orders Selena Gomez to Dry Her Eyes Over Deportations as He Declares Child Rapists and Killers Don’t Deserve ‘Hysterical’ Actress’ Tears

Split photo of Selena Gomez and Dr. Phil
Source: Instagram/MeritTV

Dr. Phil responded to the singer's video which she took down after backlash.

Jan. 29 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Dr. Phil has ordered Selena Gomez to dry her eyes and stop crying over Donald Trump's mass deportations.

RadarOnline.com can report the television host was one of the many celebs who spoke out against the pop singer after she posted a video of herself sobbing uncontrollably amid the president's illegal immigrant crackdown.

selena gomez crying deportations dr phil
Source: MeritTV

Dr. Phil met with ICE agents before joining the raids.

After Gomez's sobbing video went viral, Dr. Phil, who joined ICE agents in Chicago over the weekend, responded to the singer's statements in the clip.

The singer claimed in her post: "All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t," she said. "I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

In response to her video, Dr. Phil said: "I certainly don't think she was crying for these individuals.

"I wanted to see [the immigration enforcement raids] for myself. There were no restrictions. There was no room I couldn't go into. There was no meeting I couldn't attend."

He added: "She seemed to me to be very sincere in her empathy for these individuals, but I'm not sure who she was identifying with... I don't think she would relate to the people that were taken down in this operation."

selena gomez crying deportations dr phil
Source: MeritTV

Dr. Phil joined Trump's border czar Tom Homan during raids.

As seen in the videos, Dr. Phil had multiple conversations with Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, about the individuals they were trying to track down.

He explained: "They were reading off the charges and the convictions in the command center – murder, murder, child sex crimes, child rape, aggravated assault."

The television host revealed he was "very impressed at the professionalism" of the mission.

After joining Homan and his team during the raids and learning how they are "focusing on the worst first," he explained Gomez's understanding of the targets is incorrect and blamed the "mainstream media."

Dr. Phil said: "It was very clear that this individual is a danger to the community. I don't think anyone would argue that it's a better community with him in it."

selena gomez crying deportations dr phil
Source: MeritTV

Dr. Phil explained the agents are 'after the bad guys.'

Following reports that the ICE enforcement team was going into schools and taking people, students, or even businesses, they shut those accusations down.

Dr. Phil explained: "These agents are after the bad guys... There's been no much misinformation out there."

selena gomez crying deportations dr phil
Source: Instagram

After Gomez posted the video and it went viral, she quickly took it down due to the amount of backlash she received on social media.

She also posted a response to the criticism, which said: "Apparently it's not OK to show empathy for people" – but she deleted that too.

During an interview with Fox News, Homan also commented on the singer's video and stated: "If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology."

