'Objectively Hilarious': Far-Right Pundit Candace Owens Mocks Selena Gomez's Crying Video as Actress Deletes 'Embarrassing' Post Following Backlash

Candace Owens is joining the list of those roasting Selena Gomez over her emotional Donald Trump deportation video. RadarOnline.com can reveal the blunt conservative icon took a swing at Gomez's now-deleted Instagram meltdown, ridiculing the actress for sobbing over the president's latest immigrant removal crackdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: INSTAGRAM/SELENAGOMEZ The actress filmed herself sobbing over Donald Trump's mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

Article continues below advertisement

Owens, 35, reposted the clip on X, laughing off Gomez's tearful display as "objectively hilarious." Plenty of far-right followers agreed with the fiery provocateur, calling Gomez's video "performative garbage" and "hypocritical."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Many far-right fans agreed with the political commentator after she said Gomez's video was 'hilarious.'

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the video – which the Only Murders in the Building star deleted shortly after uploading Monday morning – did not sit well with a lot of fans. The clip showed 32-year-old Gomez, who's father is of Mexican descent, sobbing over Trump's deportation of undocumented immigrants and the daily arrest quotas for border officials.

Article continues below advertisement

She told her 422 million followers: "I just want to say that I'm so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children, I don’t understand. "I'm so sorry, I wish I could do something, but I can't. I don't know what to do. I'll try everything I promise."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Rare Beauty founder was quickly criticized for not using her reported $1.3 billion net worth to take action herself. One person slammed: "Selena Gomez, if you truly want to help use your millions to make their lives better."

Article continues below advertisement

A second said: "One of the people that has enough power and money to actually help people is posting a video of themselves crying on an Instagram story, like can you please give your money away." Another quipped: "Girl, you have the resources to do a lot. You could fund legal services, translation services, permanently fund mutual aid programs, direct action that disrupts raids, immigration assistance programs that facilitate these folks on their way in etc."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The singer was criticized for not using her billion dollar net worth to take action herself.

Article continues below advertisement

Even British journalist Piers Morgan joined the conversation, referring to the Disney Channel alum as self centered. He wrote: "Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism."

Article continues below advertisement

After swiftly axing her post, Gomez shared a message saying: "Apparently, it’s not okay to show empathy for people." Gomez, who produced the 2019 Netflix documentary Living Undocumented, previously shared her family's immigration story – including her aunt crossing the border from Mexico in the 1970s.

Article continues below advertisement

In a Time essay, she expressed gratitude for being born in the U.S. but voiced fear for others in similar situations. She said: "Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance.

Article continues below advertisement

"But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country." As a Mexican American woman, the Golden Globe nominee expressed her responsibility to use her platform to speak for those too afraid to do so.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Gomez's video came after a nationwide immigration crackdown, which led to the arrest of 956 individuals.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her decision to executive-produce a show about undocumented immigrants, she acknowledged potential criticism but emphasized it's nothing compared to what undocumented people face daily. She urged her followers to overcome fear and educate themselves on the issue, reminding them how millions are affected. Gomez has also spoken out against the treatment of immigrants, including criticizing the "kids in cages" situation.