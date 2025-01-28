Justin Baldoni's Groveling Seven-Minute Voice Note to Blake Lively As They Battled Over 'It Ends With Us' Rooftop Scene Revealed — As $400M Legal Battle Goes Nuclear

Justin Baldoni has released a seven-minute voice note sent to It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively apologizing for his lukewarm reaction to their infamous rooftop scene which the actress had rewritten. RadarOnline.com can reveal the 2am recording fulfils Baldoni's promise to document all his communications with the actress as part of his $400m lawsuit against Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni is heard telling Lively he is a very flawed man,' adding: 'As my wife will attest.'

Article continues below advertisement

The voicenote was sent shortly after the co-stars' now infamous meeting to discuss the rooftop scene, when Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, were bidding to make changes to the script. He apologized for his less than warm reaction to the changes, saying: "I'm really sorry. I f----- up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest." He continued: "I'm gonna p--- you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I'm sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni told Lively she did not need to mention Reynolds and pal Tayor Swift to get her points across.

Article continues below advertisement

Text messages from April 2023 included in the $400m lawsuit filed against the actress show a dejected Lively expressing her disappointment at Baldoni's lukewarm response to her version of the scene which had been praised by her husband and her best friend, Taylor Swift. She compared the superstars as "dragons" to her "Khaleesi" in a Game Of Thrones reference, which Baldoni, 41, said in court documents felt like a threat – making him feel like he had to get on board with Lively's changes or else.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni filed a $400million defamation lawsuit against Hollywood power couple Lively and Reynolds.

Article continues below advertisement

The spat saw her go silent for several days until Baldoni "felt obliged" to send her a text message saying he liked her pages and noting that he "would have felt that without Ryan and Taylor," according to the complaint. Lively would then respond with a lengthy text that said: "They (Reynolds and Swift) also know I'm not always good at making sure I'm seen and utilized for fear of threatening egos, or fear of affecting the ease of the process. "They don't give a s--- about that. And because of that, everyone listens to them with immense respect and enthusiasm. So I guess I have to stop worrying about people liking me."

Article continues below advertisement

Baldoni replied with a voicemail in which the clearly rattled actor could be heard offering Lively a groveling apology and noting "I fell short" over his response to her changes. He goes on to say he is pleased she feels comfortable enough to tell him that and describes himself as "a very flawed man, as my wife will say." Baldoni then addresses Lively's dragon threat directly, saying: "Damn right, you got great friends. If that's how you felt and they knew that. F---." "We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact they're two of the most creative people on the planet… the three of you guys together is unbelievable. Talk about energy. Force. All three of you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Baldoni believed himself and Lively had built up a 'healthy relationship' on the set of It Ends With Us.

Article continues below advertisement

But, he reiterates, he did not need their names to be raised over the changes to the scene and instead goes on to praise ther former Gossip Girl star. He said: "I just wanted you to know, I didn't need that. It's really good and it's going to make the movie sing like you said and I'm excited to go through the whole movie with you. "You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we've done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2am in the morning. "But largely via text and voicemail and I will admit, that's not my biggest strength. I love being with people and being in somebody's space and being face-to-face and I think that's where I excel.

Article continues below advertisement

"But I've definitely fallen short at times in our texts and voicemail exchanges because there's so much to communicate and so much happening. "All I have to say is I'm really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that's going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there. It's been there from the start so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hard working and having a vision. "I'm excited to have a creative partner in that with you."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lively kicked off her legal battle in December by suing Baldoni for sexual harassment.