Revealed: The REAL — And Very Calculated — Reason Justin Baldoni is Suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for Exactly $400Million

The REAL — and very calculated — reason Justin Baldoni is suing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for exactly $400million has been revealed. RadarOnline.com can report the former co-stars are currently in a nasty and bitter legal battle after the Gossip Girl star accused the director of "sexual harassment" as they filmed It Ends With Us.

Lively and Baldoni's legal battle started back in December after she accused him of "sexual harassment" and claimed his behavior while filming caused her "grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety." The director of the film first fired back by filing a lawsuit against The New York Times seeking $250 million in damages for their article about her lawsuit. Just a few days later, Baldoni filed a $400million lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, as well as the actress' publicist, Leslie Sloane, in the Southern District of New York.

The leading actor and director sued Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane for civil extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. The director also accused Lively of attempting to hijack It Ends With Us while they were filming and sought to destroy his livelihood and career. As seen in his lawsuit, Baldoni claimed she forced him and his family to wait in a basement holding area at the New York premiere of the film so they would not cross paths – he even provided photos of what appears to be the group in a basement.

According to an insider for the Daily Mail, Baldoni is suing Lively and Reynolds for $400 million because the amount is said to be close to their combined net worth – and he wants to bankrupt them. After Lively filed the lawsuit, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agent and allegedly lost out on money due to the allegations. According to their source: "Justin Baldoni chose $400 million because of the simple reason that Blake and Ryan's combined net worth is believed to be around that figure.

"If they were successful in their pursuits, Justin would have lost everything he has and everything he has ever worked for. "He has already lost jobs including the podcast and his agent dropped him. Prior to this he was flourishing. "People close to Justin believe Blake and Ryan deserve to be bankrupted for trying to ruin the lives of Justin and others involved in this legal nightmare." According to reports, Lively and Reynolds have a net worth of $380million.

