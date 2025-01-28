Now Google Maps Caves to Trump — Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America As The Don Goes to War With Transgender Troops
Google Maps has caved into Donald Trump and agreed to change the name of Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the switch will be visible in the U.S. once it is officially updated in the U.S. Geographic Names System, Google announced on Monday.
But the name will still remain Gulf of Mexico on Google in Mexico and outside of the two countries, users will see both names on Google Maps.
The Trump administration's Interior Department said on Friday it had officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley.
Google Maps, which is owned by Alphabet's Google, will also make a similar change with Mount McKinley.
The new President, 78, ordered the name changes as part of a flurry of executive actions hours after taking office on January 20, making good on a campaign promise.
The Interior Department said in a statement last week: "As directed by the President, the Gulf of Mexico will now officially be known as the Gulf of America and North America's highest peak will once again bear the name Mount McKinley."
Alaska's towering peak had been called Mount McKinley before, in honor of former U.S. President William McKinley, but was renamed Denali — meaning "tall" in the Koyukon Indigenous language — in 1975 at the state's request.
The department added: "These changes reaffirm the Nation's commitment to preserving the extraordinary heritage of the United States and ensuring that future generations of Americans celebrate the legacy of its heroes and historic assets."
In his inaugural address last Monday, Trump said McKinley, a Republican who was president from 1897 to 1901, "made our country very rich through tariffs and through talent — he was a natural businessman."
McKinley was head of the U.S. in an expansionist era, gaining Hawaii, Guam, and Puerto Rico as territories. Hawaii later became a U.S. state.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum earlier this month jokingly suggested North America, including the United States, be renamed "Mexican America" — a historic name used on an early map of the region.
Meanwhile, Trump has also upped his attack on government diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs by banning them from the military.
He plans to sign two executive orders this week that will both eliminate DEI from the armed forces and prohibit transgender people from serving
The former reality star already signed an executive order on his first day in office last week reversing Joe Biden's 2021 directive allowing transgender people in the military.
A new order will go even further and lay out standards regarding pronoun usage and gender identity.
It will also directly ban transgender troops from serving in the U.S. military.
The move is part of a wider crackdown on "gender insanity" in the federal government, according to officials.
Trump has already taken several actions seeking to outlaw DEI initiatives. The practices require that certain groups – like minorities, women and those with disabilities – be prioritized for job placement.