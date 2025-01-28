Now Google Maps Caves to Trump — Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America As The Don Goes to War With Transgender Troops

But the name will still remain Gulf of Mexico on Google in Mexico and outside of the two countries, users will see both names on Google Maps.

The Trump administration's Interior Department said on Friday it had officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, and the Alaskan peak Denali, the tallest mountain in North America, to Mount McKinley.

Google Maps, which is owned by Alphabet's Google, will also make a similar change with Mount McKinley.