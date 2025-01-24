SPECIAL REPORT: How U.S. Military Is Hiding Secret Shame of More Recruits Dying by Suicide Than on Battlefields

The U.S. military has been accused of hiding a shameful secret about service members as the number of veterans and active-duty personnel who are dying by their own hands dwarfs the number of those dying in combat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following the deadly New Year's Day Cybertruck bombing in Las Vegas carried out by a highly decorated Army Green Beret, military insiders and veterans' advocates have once again called on the nation's brass to find a solution to the suicide crisis plaguing U.S. service members.