CNN's 'Black Sheep' Scott Jennings Involved in MASSIVE Clash With Guest Over Elon Musk's 'Nazi Salute' Scandal

The network's "black sheep" disagreed with Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell when it came to Elon Musk 's bizarre straight-arm gesture which he did during Donald Trump 's inauguration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CNN personality Scott Jennings found himself in a vicious back-and-forth battle with a guest on Monday.

Jennings and columnist Catherine Rampell fought it out over Musk's 'Nazi salute.'

Jennings, the only conservative panelist on the CNN show NewsNight with Abby Phillip, was in Musk's corner, defending the controversial billionaire's arm movement.

Jennings went off: "We’ve moved on from Trump derangement syndrome to Elon derangement syndrome."

He continued: "Anybody who is asserting this thing he did on the stage the other day was a Sieg Heil, which I just heard you say, you know, lawyer up maybe because, absolute[ly] ridiculous thing to say."