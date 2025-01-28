Caroline Kennedy Rips 'Predator' Cousin RFK Jr. and Calls Out 'Hypocritical' Stance on Vaccine in Blistering Letter Before His Confirmation Hearing
Late President John F. Kennedy's daughter Caroline branded cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. a "predator" in a bombshell warning letter to U.S. Senators on his nomination for Secretary of Health and Human Services, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In her letter, the former U.S. ambassador to Australia said her cousin is "addicted to attention and power," as she called out his "hypocritical" anti-vaccine stance – and shared disturbing tales of animal abuse.
Caroline began by noting she has not commented on RFK Jr. because she was serving in a government position in addition to not wanting to "speak publicly about my family members and their challenges."
She added: "We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together. We know how hard it has been, and we are always there for each other.
"But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that would put hm in charge of the health of the American People, I feel an obligation to speak out."
Her letter continued: "I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together. It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."
Caroline went on to blast her cousin as "unqualified" for he position as he "lacks any relevant government, financial, management or medical experience."
She went on to say through "the strength of his personality," other family members followed her cousin "down the path of drug addiction."
The 67-year-old added: "His basement, his garage, his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."
While she applauded the 71-year-old for "pulling himself out of illness and disease" of drug addiction, she noted the "siblings and cousins who Bobby encouraged down the path of substance abuse suffered addiction, illness, and death while Bobby has gone on to misrepresent, lie, and cheat his way through life.
"Today, while he may encourage a younger generation to attend AA meetings, Bobby is addicted to attention and power. Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children – vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."
Caroline continued to call out her cousin's "dangerous" stance on vaccines and the "conspiratorial half-truths" associated with them, which have "cost lives" including the deadly 2019 Samoa measles outbreak.
She further noted RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine crusade has "benefitted him in other ways," including financially, as she noted his ethics report revealed he intends to keep his financial stake in an HPV vaccine lawsuit.
Her letter continued: "In other words, he is willing to enrich himself by denying access to to a vaccine that can prevent almost all forms of cervical cancer and which has been safely administered to millions of boys and girls."
Her letter concluded by noting how it "wasn't easy to remain silent last year" when her cousin "expropriated" her late father's "image and distorted President Kennedy's legacy to advance his own political campaign – and then groveled to Donald Trump for a job."
Caroline further accused her cousin of continuing to "grandstand" off her father's assassination as well as his own father's assassination. She added while she cannot speak for her father or uncle, Robert F. Kennedy, she believed they would be "disgusted" by RFK Jr.'s actions.
In a final plea to senators, she warned the American public deserves "a stable, moral, and ethical person at the helm" of HHS and "deserve better" than her controversial cousin.