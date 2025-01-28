Caroline Kennedy Rips 'Predator' Cousin RFK Jr. and Calls Out 'Hypocritical' Stance on Vaccine in Blistering Letter Before His Confirmation Hearing

Caroline began by noting she has not commented on RFK Jr. because she was serving in a government position in addition to not wanting to "speak publicly about my family members and their challenges."

She added: "We are a close generation of 28 cousins who have been through a lot together. We know how hard it has been, and we are always there for each other.

"But now that Bobby has been nominated by President Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, a position that would put hm in charge of the health of the American People, I feel an obligation to speak out."