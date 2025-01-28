Lady Gaga Confesses She Numbed Herself With Booze and Smoking as She Was 'Always Looking For an Out' and 'Living on the Edge'

Lady Gaga is saying farewell to her wild side. RadarOnline.com can report the 13-time Grammy winner admitted she once drank and smoked her way into an "escape" from reality – before swapping the Hollywood chaos for a calmer, more peaceful life alongside her philanthropist fiancé.

Source: MEGA The singer has embraced a much more 'full life' along her CEO fiancé Michael Polansky.

Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, got candid about "conquering her demons" and breaking free of any negativity from the past – and how locking down CEO Michael Polansky completely turned her chaotic life around. Speaking to Elle, she explained: "I'm not going to torture myself (about the existence of her demons). I'm going to celebrate."

Source: MEGA Gaga recalled always 'looking for an out' in previous years when opening up about life in a new interview.

After being asked how she would "torture" herself, the Joker: Folie à Deux star confessed she was always just "trying to escape" and noted her use of alcohol and marijuana to get the job done. She added: "I used to drink a lot and smoke a lot, and I was always looking for an out. I used to call it the trap door.

"I used to be like, 'I need an escape route.' And I stopped doing that. And I actually started feeling it. Being present. "As an artist, it's hard to go through that and not want to share that with my fans."

Gaga, 38, said there were years when she couldn't tell where the "darkness" started or stopped, saying it was "everywhere all the time" and wasn't allowing her to have a "sustainable life." The singer began dating Polansky, co-founder and executive director of the Parker Foundation, in December 2019. The two got engaged in April 2024, though Gaga didn't confirm the exciting news until September.

Source: MEGA Gaga said she no longer focuses as much on her clothing or appearance and wears what makes her feel good.

When opening about her new life with Polanksy, the Bad Romance hitmaker said she's happy to label their "full life" as "boring" – especially after living recklessly in the past. Gaga explained: "It's funny; sometimes I worry people will say I'm boring these days, but honestly thank God I’m boring. Thank God!

"Because I was living on the edge. I don't know what was going to happen to me living that way. So, the fact that I have these answers, on the one hand, I'm like, 'Oh man, snooze fest!' "But actually, I'm so grateful. Because I found a sense of happiness and joy that is true to me."

The pop star also opened up about their plan to have kids in the "not so distant future." She noted: "Family – it's like the roots of the tree. They grow long, and sometimes they're mangled, and sometimes they're full with water, and sometimes they're thirsty. Family is what makes you who you are, and it also defines your need for change."

While Gaga shared she stays healthy through good food and exercise, she stressed her true well-being and happiness come from now living a "full life" – not just from a wellness routines. The actress also said she is way less focused on trying to impress others with her appearance – specifically with her clothing choices.

Source: MEGA The singer said she and Polansky are looking forward to expanding their family soon.

She continued: "I feel really at ease about fashion and clothes. For me, I'm at a place in my life where I just want to feel like myself in clothes. "Whatever that means. So if that's changing, I just want to go with that feeling."