Josh Gad Shares Fear His Huge Weight Loss on 'Miracle' Drug Will Devastate His Career as Hollywood's 'Funny Fat Guy'

Gad, who spoke about his new eating approach with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, decided to come clean about his use of GLP medications.

The 43-year-old revealed: "This is the first time I've opened up about this. It has suppressed, in a great way, that noise... when I wake up, I feel hunger pains – and so much of that is psychological, right? And what this does is it takes away that signal."

But will people still buy a slimmer snowman?

Gad speculated: "I've always been the funny fat guy. Can I be the funny skinny guy? Can I be the hot leading man? I don't know that people would accept me as those things."

The Book of Mormon Tony nominee, who shares daughters Ava, 14, and Isabella, 10, with wife Ida Darvish, said none of that matters when compared to thinking of his family.

He added: "I'm not as worried about that because my primary goal is, I want to be there for my kids. Everything else is bulls---."