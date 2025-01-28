EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Glaser 'Was Signed to Present Golden Globes in Multi-Year Deal' — Unlike Previous Stars Including Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey
Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has been signed to hand out the gongs again on a multi-year deal.
But insiders say the "bargain" contract was only hammered after she demanded a staggering $1million to return to host next year's ceremony – double what five-time MC Ricky Gervais picked up per event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Previous host Tina Fey also received similar amount to the Brit comedy king and fellow comic Glaser would have been laughing all the way to the bank if she'd snagged the gig for one million bucks.
A source told us: "Glaser initially stunned Hollywood by demanding a jaw-dropping $1million to return next year.
"But producers ultimately signed her to a multiyear deal for a much lower figure. The deal Nikki originally wanted would have made her the highest-paid host in Globes history, surpassing comedy icons Tina and Ricky.
"She's good, but let's be honest, she's not THAT good. She was asking for more than comedy royalty, and that rubbed people the wrong way!"
Gervais has said he would do the show for free if organisers held it in London.
He joked when asked his price to host again: "Free if they do it in Hampstead. Otherwise, $2million."
However, he divulged that he's told the glamorous event organisers not to invite him back.
A veteran of the ceremony, having taken the helm in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020, Ricky confessed: "It could be the Golden Globes could offer me 10 million for 10 minutes work, you know, and I'd be an idiot, I'd be a liar, to say I wouldn't consider it.
"But at the moment, given I've done it five times, it got better and better for me – I enjoyed them all, but it got better – and I'm planning never to do it again."
He admits to requesting not to be invited back, adding: "I've asked them not to ask me because I can be persuaded, that's true. You know, it's not a principle."
Despite this, he still graced last year's event, where he clinched the Best Stand Up Performance for his controversial Ricky Gervais: Armageddon special – which led some viewers to call for certain jokes to be axed.
Glaser also faced a backlash from fans, after cracking "tasteless" jokes about Sean 'Diddy' Combs at the Globes.
The host targeted the disgraced rapper's sexual assault allegations and wild 'Freak-Off' parties in her opening monologue at the event, sparking controversy from viewers over her "awkward" timing.
And when discussing Zendaya's 2024 film, Challengers, Glaser joked: "That movie was more sexually charged than Diddy's credit card."
The dig came shortly after the imprisoned music mogul, who is currently being detained in Brooklyn, New York, until his May trial date, was hit with a string of sexual assault lawsuits last year.
Glaser added: "I know, Stanley Tucci 'Freak-Off' just doesn't have the same ring to it. No baby oil this year, just lots of olive oil."
The joke tied in the one thousand baby oil bottles found in Combs' home raids last year and Tucci's love for cooking on social media.