EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Glaser 'Was Signed to Present Golden Globes in Multi-Year Deal' — Unlike Previous Stars Including Ricky Gervais and Tina Fey

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser has been signed to hand out the gongs again on a multi-year deal.

But insiders say the "bargain" contract was only hammered after she demanded a staggering $1million to return to host next year's ceremony – double what five-time MC Ricky Gervais picked up per event, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Previous host Tina Fey also received similar amount to the Brit comedy king and fellow comic Glaser would have been laughing all the way to the bank if she'd snagged the gig for one million bucks.

A source told us: "Glaser initially stunned Hollywood by demanding a jaw-dropping $1million to return next year.