EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Have Pulled Crumbling Relationship Back From Brink' After 7 Years Together — And Are Enjoying 'Second Honeymoon'
Coldplay legend Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are making sweet music again after their grueling schedules almost killed their love.
Martin feared he would be "consciously uncoupled" again a decade on from his famous split from Gwyneth Paltrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But a source told us the pair is back on the love track once more after a rocky 2024 and look set to announce their long-waited wedding soon.
The insider said: "Last year posed significant challenges for the couple. With Chris frequently traveling for his tour and Dakota busy with consecutive film projects, long-distance communication became the norm for them.
"Adding to the strain, Dakota faced harsh criticism for her role in Madame Web, which surely took a toll on their relationship.
"Another hurdle they encountered was planning their wedding. Things became quite stressful since they had differing visions for their big day.
"What started as a simple celebration transformed into an ever-growing guest list. Even Gwyneth stepped in to lend a hand, but that eventually felt overwhelming.
"Fortunately, the couple realized their love still flourished, and they committed to making things work. It reportedly required significant compromise and open dialogue, but they are now on the same page and even relishing what feels like a 'second honeymoon phase'.
"When they do tie the knot, they plan for a more intimate affair, steering clear of any unnecessary fanfare. They'll probably just sneak away with a few friends and family and get hitched on a beach somewhere totally private."
The couple was recently spotted looking loved-up in Mumbai, India, where Coldplay was playing on their world tour.
The A-listers first began dating in 2017, two years after Chris, 47, "consciously uncoupled" from 52-year-old actress Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.
Last spring, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Johnson, 35, was spotted with a huge emerald ring on her left finger, with sources saying they’d actually been engaged for years.
But by August, there were more rumors they’d split.
Another source told us: "Their friends are genuinely scratching their heads, wondering why they're avoiding spending any time together in public, even for a brief reunion between Chris' shows."
Although the pair confirmed they were engaged in March, two months later, there was speculation they'd split after a Coldplay fan posted on social media that Chris had given her a ride and told her he was "single".
But a representative for Johnson contradicted the story, saying: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."
Our well-placed spy said at the time: "How could people not assume that things are slowly fizzling out? They used to spend so much time together. Now they're barely seeing each other."
The insider pointed out that when the split rumors first emerged, the pair attempted to do damage control. They released a statement saying they weren't breaking up. But since then, they've been like ships passing in the night.
Now it seems they've steadied their drifting relationship and have set a course – full steam ahead – for a wedding chapel in 2025.