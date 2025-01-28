EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Have Pulled Crumbling Relationship Back From Brink' After 7 Years Together — And Are Enjoying 'Second Honeymoon'

Your tip
Chris Martin
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Have Pulled Crumbling Relationship Back From Brink' After 7 Years Together — And Are Enjoying 'Second Honeymoon'

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

Coldplay legend Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are making sweet music again after their grueling schedules almost killed their love.

Jan. 28 2025, Updated 11:10 a.m. ET

Martin feared he would be "consciously uncoupled" again a decade on from his famous split from Gwyneth Paltrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But a source told us the pair is back on the love track once more after a rocky 2024 and look set to announce their long-waited wedding soon.

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

Martin and Johnson are said to have overcome major challenges in their relationship.

The insider said: "Last year posed significant challenges for the couple. With Chris frequently traveling for his tour and Dakota busy with consecutive film projects, long-distance communication became the norm for them.

"Adding to the strain, Dakota faced harsh criticism for her role in Madame Web, which surely took a toll on their relationship.

"Another hurdle they encountered was planning their wedding. Things became quite stressful since they had differing visions for their big day.

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

Johnson has also navigated a demanding year – emerging stronger and more focused on her future, say sources.

"What started as a simple celebration transformed into an ever-growing guest list. Even Gwyneth stepped in to lend a hand, but that eventually felt overwhelming.

"Fortunately, the couple realized their love still flourished, and they committed to making things work. It reportedly required significant compromise and open dialogue, but they are now on the same page and even relishing what feels like a 'second honeymoon phase'.

"When they do tie the knot, they plan for a more intimate affair, steering clear of any unnecessary fanfare. They'll probably just sneak away with a few friends and family and get hitched on a beach somewhere totally private."

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

Martin has also overcome personal and professional struggles.

The couple was recently spotted looking loved-up in Mumbai, India, where Coldplay was playing on their world tour.

The A-listers first began dating in 2017, two years after Chris, 47, "consciously uncoupled" from 52-year-old actress Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

Last spring, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Johnson, 35, was spotted with a huge emerald ring on her left finger, with sources saying they’d actually been engaged for years.

But by August, there were more rumors they’d split.

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

A decade after 'conscious uncoupling' from his ex Gwyneth Paltrow, singer Martin is carving out a new life with Johnson.

Another source told us: "Their friends are genuinely scratching their heads, wondering why they're avoiding spending any time together in public, even for a brief reunion between Chris' shows."

Although the pair confirmed they were engaged in March, two months later, there was speculation they'd split after a Coldplay fan posted on social media that Chris had given her a ride and told her he was "single".

But a representative for Johnson contradicted the story, saying: "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

chris martin dakota johnson pulled crumbling relationship back from brink
Source: MEGA

Balancing a world tour and Hollywood commitments has brought hardships for Martin and Johnson when it comes to their relationship.

Our well-placed spy said at the time: "How could people not assume that things are slowly fizzling out? They used to spend so much time together. Now they're barely seeing each other."

The insider pointed out that when the split rumors first emerged, the pair attempted to do damage control. They released a statement saying they weren't breaking up. But since then, they've been like ships passing in the night.

Now it seems they've steadied their drifting relationship and have set a course – full steam ahead – for a wedding chapel in 2025.

