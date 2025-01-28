EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 'Have Pulled Crumbling Relationship Back From Brink' After 7 Years Together — And Are Enjoying 'Second Honeymoon'

Coldplay legend Chris Martin and actress Dakota Johnson are making sweet music again after their grueling schedules almost killed their love.

Martin feared he would be "consciously uncoupled" again a decade on from his famous split from Gwyneth Paltrow, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But a source told us the pair is back on the love track once more after a rocky 2024 and look set to announce their long-waited wedding soon.