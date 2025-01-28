EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How the Michael Jackson Biopic Went Totally Off the Wall With Child Abuse Accuser 'Contract Breach' — And How It's Now Threatening Wacko’s Multi-Billion Dollar Estate
Hollywood moguls have been left scratching their heads at how the $150m Michael Jackson movie was allowed to descend into farce and threaten his $1billion-a-year money-making juggernaut.
Michael is now months behind due to an embarrassing howler that saw his sexual abuse accuser Jordan Chandler portrayed in the movie in breach of a legal agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a $20million settlement and non-disclosure agreement with Jackson in 1994, the singer’s lawyers agreed not to discuss the details of the deal or depict the Chandlers in any future film.
Jackson's lawyer, John Branca, is the brains behind Jackson’s estate, which is worth an estimated $2.4billion. Branca appears to have "dropped the ball" after proclaiming that the forthcoming film about Jackson’s life would become "the largest-grossing, most acclaimed biopic in the history of Hollywood".
One Hollywood source told us: "This is a law school error. How on earth could these scenes have been filmed with an NDA in place? His legal team has dropped the ball.
"Also it shines the light back on Jackson and the allegations of sexual abuse once more and that could really cause harm to his estate as it continues to make huge sums of money. The great and the good in Hollywood have been left scratching their heads over this debacle."
In 2016 the singer’s estate earned $825million, thought to be the largest figure recorded by a celebrity estate, and last year made an estimated $600 million via streams including music, royalties, theatrical shows and merchandise.
That put Jackson back at the top of Forbes magazine’s macabre "highest-paid dead celebrities" chart. Freddie Mercury is at No 2 and Dr Seuss third.
In 2009 Michael Jackson’s This Is It turned rehearsal footage from his uncompleted tour of the same name into a documentary that made $261million at the box office, while MJ the Musical, which opened on Broadway in 2022 and London's West End in 2024, has won four Tonys and grossed more than $230million, making it one of the most lucrative stage musicals in history.
Last year Sony bought half of Jackson’s back catalogue for about $650million.
Now comes the movie, directed by Antoine Fuqua, who made the Oscar-winning Training Day, with Jackson played by Jaafar Jackson, the singer’s nephew, who is the son of his brother Jermaine.
The prime beneficiaries of the estate are Jackson’s sons Prince, 27, and Bigi, 22, and daughter Paris, 26, who last year revealed she was a recovering alcoholic and heroin addict. They have yet to receive their inheritance due to a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.
Jessa Crispin, the editor of the blog The Culture We Deserve, has made the claim that "anyone who built up a loyal following before the advent of social media is ultimately immune from it" so the financial damage may be limited.
John Logan, the playwright and screenwriter who wrote the script for the Jackson biopic, said last year about the project: "The quote I have hanging over my computer is 'Nothing that is human is alien to me'. That’s what dramatists do. You have to have empathy for the most monstrous characters, as you do for the most exalted."
Colman Domingo, who plays Jackson’s father, Joe, in the biopic, said that it charts "three decades of Michael’s life and we get to the early Noughts" and that the Jackson family are "on board with us making the most complex film possible".