EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal How the Michael Jackson Biopic Went Totally Off the Wall With Child Abuse Accuser 'Contract Breach' — And How It's Now Threatening Wacko’s Multi-Billion Dollar Estate

Hollywood moguls have been left scratching their heads at how the $150m Michael Jackson movie was allowed to descend into farce and threaten his $1billion-a-year money-making juggernaut.

Michael is now months behind due to an embarrassing howler that saw his sexual abuse accuser Jordan Chandler portrayed in the movie in breach of a legal agreement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In a $20million settlement and non-disclosure agreement with Jackson in 1994, the singer’s lawyers agreed not to discuss the details of the deal or depict the Chandlers in any future film.