Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris, 26, Confesses to Secret Heroin Addiction on Sober Anniversary — 'I Get to Smile Today'

Paris took to Instagram to post the revealing video, which she used to admit her addiction to heroin as well as alcohol.

She wrote: "'Hi, I’m pk and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because i’m sober that I get to smile today."

The 26-year-old continued: "I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."