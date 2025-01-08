Michael Jackson's Daughter Paris, 26, Confesses to Secret Heroin Addiction on Sober Anniversary — 'I Get to Smile Today'
Paris Jackson has revealed she battled a heroin addiction she kept out of the limelight.
The King of Pop's only daughter opened up on her various struggles in a personal post on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Paris took to Instagram to post the revealing video, which she used to admit her addiction to heroin as well as alcohol.
She wrote: "'Hi, I’m pk and I'm an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because i’m sober that I get to smile today."
The 26-year-old continued: "I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all it’s glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I'm sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."
"Here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god I can’t believe I almost missed it all," Paris concluded.
Previously, Paris discussed how much she has changed over the years, admitting to attempting suicide "multiple times" and then studying at a therapeutic school in Utah,
She told Rolling Stone in 2017: "I’m a completely different person. I was crazy. I was actually crazy. I was going through a lot of, like, teen angst. And I was also dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help."
The publication noted the star was "sober and happier than she's ever been." It's only been good news lately for Paris as the singer revealed she is engaged to bandmate Justin Long.
Paris revealed the news while wishing Long a Happy Birthday on Instagram: "Happy Birthday my sweet blue. Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you."
The couple are believed to have first started dating in 2022.
Paris' iconic father, Michael, died of cardiac arrest at age 50 caused by a combination of prescription drugs on June 25, 2009. During an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021, Paris recalled how she dealt with her dad's passing.
She explained: "I was so young that I wasn't conscious of 'I've gotta keep going.' I was just going through the motions and didn't really understand what was happening, and so I just went with what I was told to do and, 'Okay, I'm living here now, okay, I'm going to school now and I'm not home-schooled anymore, I'll just do what I'm told.'
"Because I didn't really have much guidance."
Paris also revealed she had "love and respect" for all of her relatives who helped raise her and her siblings following Michael's death.