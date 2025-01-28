EXCLUSIVE: The REAL Truth About Prince Harry and James Corden's 'Bust-Up' — And How Mutual Pal David Beckham Was Left Picking Up the Pieces
Prince Harry almost came to blows with telly star James Corden after the royal made a cruel crack about his appearance.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal David Beckham separated the warring pair as things became heated during a drunken night out.
The clash with Harry and The Late Late Show host happened in 2011 but details of the altercation have remained a secret until now.
Harry and former England soccer captain Beckham were out with friends at the exclusive Arts Club in London's Mayfair around Christmas time, when Corden showed up having just performed in his West End play, One Man, Two Guvnors.
A source said: "The group was already quite merry when Corden arrived, and Harry made a drunken joke about Corden’s appearance that allegedly left him 'absolutely raging'.
"There were some of Harry’s friends, some of James’ friends, and some of David’s gang, and they all intertwined.
"Then it all kicked off. James was furious. It quickly emerged that Harry had told a joke, and James definitely did not find it funny.
"It was at this point Beckham swooped in from the sidelines to intervene, playing the alleged role of peacemaker. James is quite a fiery guy when he's angry and won't back down easily.
"But saying that, Harry used to fly helicopters in the military and is a talented polo player so perhaps it was better for James that Beckham stepped in before they started trading blows. Or perhaps it would have just been a single blow given how strong and ripped Harry was compared to James back then.
"It might have been a very short fight indeed.
"He mediated the confrontation and assured Corden that the prince was only joking. Once tensions subsided, some of the group reportedly wandered on to the Savoy Hotel to continue drinking."
However, the incident clearly didn't cause a rift as Corden and Harry have remained close friends in the years that followed.
In fact, Corden had hosting duties at Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding reception in 2018, and Harry has appeared on The Late Late Show, which Corden hosted between 2015 and 2023, several times.
The pair grew even closer when Harry and his family moved to California in 2020, where Corden lived with his wife Julia Carey until 2023, the couple becoming close friends with Meghan Markle in the process.
Corden famously interviewed Harry on a double-decker bus through California when he first moved to the area while rapping the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air theme tune and encouraging him to buy the house where the show was filmed.
Their friendship extended off-screen too.
Corden previously spilled that he had taken his children for playdates at the Sussex’s Montecito home and that both families have been out for dinner together.
"I've got a huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry," he said, "and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."