Home > Celebrity > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Declares Taking Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Wegovy Woke Her Up to Truth About 'Thin People' — After Denying She Used Meds to Shed Flab

Photo of Oprah Winfrey
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey admitted taking weight loss drugs opened her eyes to 'thin people.'

Jan. 23 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

Oprah Winfrey is spilling the truth about "thin people" after her diet drug journey.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the media mogul, who recently confessed to using a GLP-1 medication to shed 50 pounds, now admits what she once believed was "willpower" was actually just a break from relentless hunger cravings.

oprah winfrey denies weight loss drugs ozempic wegovy thin people denying use
Source: MEGA

The TV icon has lost nearly 50 pounds thanks to taking a GLP-1 medication.

In 2023, the 70-year-old TV icon came clean about using a type 2 diabetes drug after decades of struggling with fluctuating weight.

Fans were stunned when Winfrey revealed the truth, especially since she had previously rejected the idea of using weight-loss meds and criticized them as an "easy way out."

oprah winfrey
Source: MEGA

Winfrey previously rejected the idea of using weight-loss meds and criticized them as an 'easy way out."

Winfrey, now close to her goal weight of 160 pounds, opened up on her podcast about using the medication and the insights it has given her on "thin people" while discussing the drug's function and safety with Dr. Ania Jastreboff.

She confessed: "'One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people had more willpower.

"They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip."

After starting a GLP-1 medication, Winfrey realized what she had considered "willpower" was actually the lack of constant hunger, or "food noise."

These medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, reduce cravings and slow digestion, helping to curb overeating and prevent weight gain.

She continued: "And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, they're not even thinking about it.

"They're eating when they're hungry and they're stopping when they're full."

Winfrey noted the traditional approach to eating "doesn't work" for those struggling with obesity, which she called a "disease."

Reflecting on her career, she recalled being "publicly humiliated" for her weight, with tabloids and comedians regularly mocking her.

She admitted: "Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids, anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it.

oprah winfrey dnc
Source: MEGA

Winfrey said she realized 'thin people' were able to lose weight because of less 'food noise.'

"And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it."

However, she no longer believes she deserved such treatment.

After previously denying the use of weight-loss drugs, Winfrey declared in December 2023 she was "done with the shaming" and openly admitted to using a GLP-1.

The talk show host also added regular exercise to her routine to help shed the extra weight.

She told People: "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Winfrey revealed she started taking the medication before Thanksgiving, knowing she'd have "two solid weeks of eating," and credited it for gaining only half a pound instead of eight.

orpah
Source: MEGA

The talk show host revealed her heaviest weight was 237 pounds.

At the time, she was seven pounds from her goal weight but emphasized it wasn't about the number.

Winfrey also shared her heaviest weight was 237 pounds and that knee surgery in 2021 sparked her health transformation to live a "more vital and vibrant life."

The star revealed her health routine now includes eating by 4pm, drinking a gallon of water daily, using WeightWatchers, and regular hikes.

