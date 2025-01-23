Oprah Winfrey Declares Taking Weight-Loss Drugs Like Ozempic and Wegovy Woke Her Up to Truth About 'Thin People' — After Denying She Used Meds to Shed Flab

Oprah Winfrey is spilling the truth about "thin people" after her diet drug journey. RadarOnline.com can reveal the media mogul, who recently confessed to using a GLP-1 medication to shed 50 pounds, now admits what she once believed was "willpower" was actually just a break from relentless hunger cravings.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The TV icon has lost nearly 50 pounds thanks to taking a GLP-1 medication.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, the 70-year-old TV icon came clean about using a type 2 diabetes drug after decades of struggling with fluctuating weight. Fans were stunned when Winfrey revealed the truth, especially since she had previously rejected the idea of using weight-loss meds and criticized them as an "easy way out."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Winfrey previously rejected the idea of using weight-loss meds and criticized them as an 'easy way out."

Article continues below advertisement

Winfrey, now close to her goal weight of 160 pounds, opened up on her podcast about using the medication and the insights it has given her on "thin people" while discussing the drug's function and safety with Dr. Ania Jastreboff. She confessed: "'One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people had more willpower.

Article continues below advertisement

"They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip." After starting a GLP-1 medication, Winfrey realized what she had considered "willpower" was actually the lack of constant hunger, or "food noise."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

These medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, reduce cravings and slow digestion, helping to curb overeating and prevent weight gain. She continued: "And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, they're not even thinking about it.

Article continues below advertisement

"They're eating when they're hungry and they're stopping when they're full." Winfrey noted the traditional approach to eating "doesn't work" for those struggling with obesity, which she called a "disease."

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her career, she recalled being "publicly humiliated" for her weight, with tabloids and comedians regularly mocking her. She admitted: "Every week [I was] exploited by the tabloids, anytime any comedian wanted to make fun or make a joke about it, they would make a joke about it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Winfrey said she realized 'thin people' were able to lose weight because of less 'food noise.'

Article continues below advertisement

"And I accepted it because I thought I deserved it." However, she no longer believes she deserved such treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

After previously denying the use of weight-loss drugs, Winfrey declared in December 2023 she was "done with the shaming" and openly admitted to using a GLP-1. The talk show host also added regular exercise to her routine to help shed the extra weight.

Article continues below advertisement

She told People: "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself." Winfrey revealed she started taking the medication before Thanksgiving, knowing she'd have "two solid weeks of eating," and credited it for gaining only half a pound instead of eight.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The talk show host revealed her heaviest weight was 237 pounds.