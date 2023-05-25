Oprah Winfrey’s Big Fat 50-lbs Weight Loss Exposed: Inside TV Queen’s Secret New Diet

Dr. Mirkin revealed that modern research has drastically altered the traditional approach to eating while actively trying to lose weight.

"The research says now it’s what you eat rather than how much you eat," Dr. Mirkin explained. "And it goes back to the high rise in blood sugar — that makes you hungry and that’s what damages your body cells."

The physician noted that Oprah, who famously follows the Weight Watchers program, is not restricting her food intake.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.