Billionaire Oprah Shocked To Discover $100 Is Too Expensive To Spend On A Christmas Gift
Mogul Oprah Winfrey, whose net worth is estimated to be $2.5 billion, was shocked to discover that $100 is too much for some people to spend on a single Christmas gift, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Oprah, 68, was left speechless when a photographer approached the star and sought out her wisdom on gift giving.
The photographer who captured the viral clip can be heard on the video, asking the former talk show host for a "favorite gift" idea to get his mother for Christmas, who was "not doing well."
Drenched in designer duds, Oprah turned to the camera and seemed eager to share some of her ideas.
In Jackie-O style oversized black sunglasses, a tailored tweed dress, and perfectly kept hair, the 68-year-old replied to the man's request by directing him to her iconic "Favorite Things" list.
"You know, a wonderful thing is that jewelry box that I had on Favorite Things. A beautiful red jewelry box with a little...," Oprah said before being cut off by the photographer.
"That's too expensive for me," he said. Oprah appeared bewildered by the thought and attempted to reassure the fan that her suggestion was reasonably priced.
"No, it's not," the mogul said as she shook her head. "It's really not, it's like a $100."
"A little lower in my price budget," the man told Oprah.
"Lower than a $100?!" Oprah quipped back with a look of confusion on her face.
"My mom, she likes sentimental gifts," he explained.
The billionaire then quickly changed her tone and provided an alternative.
Okay, then this is a perfect gift for your mom," Oprah said. "You do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her. And you make a beautiful card and it's your top ten."
The photographer happily accepted the low-cost idea and told Oprah the idea was "perfect."
"And it's sentimental," Oprah added.