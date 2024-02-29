Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Leaves WeightWatchers Board After Admitting to Using Weight Loss Drug

the view oprah winfrey snub show color purple promotion run sources
Source: MEGA

Oprah Winfrey announced her departure from WeightWatchers' board on Thursday.

By:

Feb. 29 2024, Updated 11:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday she's leaving WeightWatchers' board, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Oprah, who has been a board member for nearly 10 years, recently admitted to using a weight loss drug, such as Ozempic, Mounjaro or Wegovy, but did not specify which one.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah leaving weightwatchers
Source: MEGA

Oprah announced her exit from the board on Thursday.

The media mogul, 70, shared the news with WeightWatchers earlier this week. While an exact reason has yet to be revealed, the diet company released a statement to clear the air.

The diet company said Oprah's "decision was not the result of any disagreement" or "any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices."

Article continues below advertisement
oprah leaving weightwatchers
Source: MEGA

Oprah admitted to using a weight loss drug to shed unwanted pounds in December.

"Oprah is an inspiring presence and passionate advocate both for our members and for society at large, in elevating the conversation around weight health," WeightWatchers CEO Simi Sistani said on a recent call with investors, according to CNN.

"While I and the rest of our directors will certainly miss her in our board meetings following the end of her current term, she remains a strong strategic voice and collaborator with WeightWatchers."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah leaving weightwatchers
Source: MEGA

WeightWatchers clarified that Oprah's 'decision' was not a result of a 'disagreement' with the company.

MORE ON:
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah released a statement on Thursday announcing her continued support for WeightWatchers.

"I look forward to continuing to advise and collaborate with WeightWatchers and CEO Sima Sistani in elevating the conversation around recognizing obesity as a chronic condition, working to reduce stigma and advocating for health equity," her statement read.

The 70-year-old former daytime talk show host plans to donate her stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Article continues below advertisement
oprah leaving weightwatchers
Source: MEGA

Oprah plans to donate her WW stock to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Color Purple star's announcement followed her admission to using a weight loss drug months in December, telling People, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing."

"The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Oprah continued.

"I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, WeightWatchers announced its new GLP-1 program, which is centered around weight loss injections like Ozempic.

The campaign faced backlash online after plus-sized influencer claimed the company reached out to them to promote the program, even though they had never used the drug.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.