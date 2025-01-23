Cougar Cher, 78, 'Desperately Issuing Ultimatum' to Boy Toy Lover Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, 38, to Marry After Their 'Rough' 2024
Cher is dropping a major ultimatum on her much-younger man: it's time to tie the knot.
The 78-year-old and 38-year-old Alexander 'A.E. Edwards somehow survived a brutal 2024, and the iconic singer wants to make sure her boyfriend doesn't go anywhere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source said: "Cher wants A.E. to stay close and take care of her, but she's worried he could split at any time and is desperate to make sure that doesn't happen.
"She needs more of a commitment from him to feel secure."
The couple is believed to have already gotten engaged in December 2022, but they parted ways the following April before finding their way back to each other again soon after.
The insider continued: "A.E.'s made all the right moves about marriage. They were even engaged for a while, but some friends think he's just riding this relationship for all it's worth and can't imagine him following through."
Meanwhile, Cher is said to still be pushing marriage.
"Cher is determined to make A.E. honor his word, and some people think she'd even marry him without a prenup. That's how desperate she is," the source added.
The pair's relationship has not been universally accepted, especially due to their massive 40-year gap. The Believe hitmaker's family are also said to not even be about her lover and think he's all about nothing but the money.
Another source previously claimed: "(Cher) claimed that *Edwards) was not after her money but now he is literally getting paid an enormous amount of money for this new album and she is giving him creative control of it."
Cher and Edwards, a music exec, were said to be collaborating on her new album together at the time.
The insider continued: "She has not yet done this but is strongly considering it because she claims he is the love of her life. And, if her album is the last album she does it will undoubtedly be a massive success.
"When she passes, this gives AE all of the profits for it and he is set for life. Huge red flag."
Cher's next album may be her last one, according to the entertainer, since she is "old as dirt."
"Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I’m pretty excited about that," Cher previously gushed about her man and the work he's putting in for her."
She continued: "He’s a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I’m happy about that. I think like any artist, when you’ve got something good, you’re excited."
Cher's upcoming album comes after she released part one of her memoir, Cher: The Memoir.
Cher touches on many personal aspects of her life in the book, including her tumultuous marriage to husband Sonny Bono.
"Sonny definitely caught my attention. I was always interested in fascinating people because those were the kind of people I grew up around. He was the '60s version of my mom's friends," she writes.
Cher adds: "It wasn't love at first sight. I just thought this guy was special."