Celebs' Scariest Stalkers Revealed — After Taylor Swift's Jaw-Dropping Admission About Items She Always Carries To Deal With Nutters

The celebrities' scariest stalker incidents have been revealed – after Taylor Swift's jaw-dropping admission about items she always carries to deal with the nutters. RadarOnline.com can reveal a handful of celebrities have faced terrifying nightmares involving stalkers – including Sandra Bullock, Rachel Bilson, and more.

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift has dealt with a handful of emergencies when it comes to stalkers over the years.

Swift, 35, has dealt with a handful of emergencies when it comes to stalkers. Last year, a 33-year-old man from Seattle was arrested three times outside the singer's New York City home after he was spotted "acting erratically and telling people he was there to see Taylor." In addition, five other men have tried to break into the You Belong With Me singer's homes over the years. The Grammy winner, who once said she carries QuikClot army-grade bandages for gunshot or stab wounds, explained: "You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house, and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, faced a terrifying incident in the early 2000s.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 55, faced a terrifying incident in the early 2000s after the news broke regarding her romance with her now husband, Michael Douglas. The actress started receiving alarming messages from a fan named Dawnette Knight – which included threats to dismember Catherine and feed her to a dog unless she ended her relationship with Douglas. The actress said to her stalker: "This woman is not insane. She is simply evil. This person was very articulate in how she was going to kill me. Your actions will be with me for the rest of my life, how I will be constantly observing, looking over my shoulder." The stalker received three years in jail.

Source: MEGA The movie star has remained out of the spotlight since the tragic loss of Randall in August 2023.

Bullock's nightmare resulted in her hiding in her closet – fearing for her life – after intruders broke into the icon's home in Bel Air, California, back in 2014. The actress, 60, said of the horrifying incident: "I'm in the closet going, 'This doesn't end well." The suspect, Joshua James, was convicted in 2018 and was found to have eight firearms registered in his name. In addition, he had a notepad with one message that read: "I love you and you are very special to me. And without you in my life, there is only misery. I've waited and waited, but you never come." James killed himself in late 2018.

Source: MEGA Rachel Bilson got a restraining order back in February 2023 against her stalker.

