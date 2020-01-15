Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Lady Gaga Considering Adoption & Surrogacy To Become Mom — ‘She Had An Epiphany’ Singer 'comes from a strong family, and that’s always been something she wants.’

There may be a million reasons why Lady Gaga will be looking for a new man in 2020, but it won’t be to help her become a mom!

After suffering headline-grabbing broken engagements to Taylor Kinney in 2016, Christian Carino last February and a fizzled romance with Dan Horton in October, Gaga, 33, has told friends she’s no longer depending on a steady partner to start a family.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning singer has told friends she’s seriously considering motherhood via adoption or surrogacy.

“She had an epiphany in the hospital, after she and a fan fell off stage in Las Vegas,” a source told gossip writer A.J. Benza in his Fame column, exclusively on RadarOnline.com.

“She got very emotional getting her whole body x-rayed. She has everything she wants in the world, but she’s missing someone to leave her legacy to,” said the source.

“She comes from a strong family and that’s always been something she wants,” the source added.

Inside Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams’ Smoking Spat

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams appear to be besties again despite an ongoing fight they’ve had over smoking.

Oscar-winning Williams, 39, was constantly puffing away on cigarettes after her short-lived marriage to Phil Elverum broke down last spring, and Philipps, 40, was giving Williams a hard time for not quitting fast enough.

“Michelle likes to stay healthy, but Busy is beyond a health nut,” a source told Fame. “She just stayed on Michelle’s back and made sure she wasn’t sneaking any butts.”

That included during a recent big night out, continued the source, who noted Williams is pregnant with Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail’s child.

“She was watching her like a hawk at a Golden Globes after party” — held at the Los Angeles restaurant Jon & Vinny’s — “where stars were lighting up all around her,” said the source.

Rob Gronkowski Messes With Steve Harvey’s Head

Steve Harvey reacted with apparent disgust and dismay when he watched ex-New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski shatter into a thousand pieces the gift given to him on FOX’s New Years’ Eve broadcast — a sculpture of Harvey’s head made entirely of Legos.

After Gronkowski, 30, smashed the Lego creation, Harvey, 62, said: “I don’t want to work with him no more. Why is he here? Why are you here? What is wrong with you?! You’re mentally imbalanced.”

The truth of the matter is that Harvey was well aware Gronk was poised to spike the head after WWE wrestler Roman Reigns begged out of the planned bit seconds before air.

“Producers were scrambling like crazy,” a source told Fame. “This is live TV and things happen. But Gronk was more than happy to improvise.”

According to the source, after the telecast, Harvey was heard telling Gronk: “Keep doing you and you’ll have a long future in television. Count those checks, not concussions!”