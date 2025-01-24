Trump's Best Pal Elon Musk Praised By Right-Wing Extremists Following His Straight-Arm Gesture — After Billionaire Slams 'Dirty Tricks' Backlash

Elon Musk has made plenty of right-wing extremists giddy following his questionable gesture this week, which was compared to the Nazi salute. While praising President Donald Trump on Monday on Inauguration Day, the Tesla founder decided to drop an arm movement that had social media buzzing, and one certain group excited, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keith Woods, a white nationalist, drooled: “Maybe woke really is dead," as right-wing commentator Evan Kilgore also commented: "Did Elon Musk just Heil Hitler? We are so back." Meanwhile, a chapter of the white nationalist group White Lives Matter also posted on Telegram: “The White Flame will rise again." Users on X were quick to call out Musk following his bizarre gesture, as one person raged at the time: "Elon Musk doing a Nazi salute on stage in front of cameras two seconds into Trump’s presidency because he knows they’ll be no repercussions because he’s basically bought the American government."

Another said: "Stop making excuses for this Nazi piece of s---. The greatest generation fought to defeat the Nazis in WW II only to see them buy the government 78 years later." However, Jared Holt, a senior research analyst at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, which tracks online hate, didn't think Musk was doing a hateful gesture. He said: "I’m skeptical it was on purpose. It would be an act of self-sabotage that wouldn’t really make much sense at all.”

The 53-year-old took to his own platform to respond to the backlash, as he said: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired." Musk has been ruffling feathers ever since forcing himself into Trump's campaign last year. And despite Musk being attached to the president everywhere he goes it seems, the duo recently had their first disagreement. This week, Trump announced a AI infrastructure investment from the White House – an investment that will help created a new company, called Stargate, to grow artificial intelligence infrastructure in America.

Leaders from companies SoftBank, Oracle, and OpenAI stood alongside Trump when the announcement was made, as all three will look to invest $100billion into the project to start. The hope is up to $500billion will be invested by the companies into the project in the next couple of years. But Musk doesn't believe a word of it. "They don’t actually have the money," Musk claimed. "SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

Social media users were quick to point out Trump and Musk standing on opposite sides of the issue, and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, also had no issue hitting back at the controversial businessman. He said: "Wrong, as you surely know. Want to come visit the first site under way? This is great for the country. "I realize what is great for the country isn't always what's optimal for your companies, but in your new role I hope you'll mostly put (America) first."

