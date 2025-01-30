Zellweger shined as she walked the pink carpet at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Wednesday night in London. The movie is the fourth in her Bridget Jones franchise and marks the 55-year-old's first acting role in six years.

The star wore a tight, sleeveless pink gown with an accompanying train. But all eyes were on her hand, where she had two small bandages wrapped around THAT finger as she waved to the crowd.

Later, she subtly tucked her hand behind her dress and out of sight as cameras snapped around her.

There was no indication if Zellweger had any kind of injury or boo-boo she was nursing, as social media lit up with hunches she could be ready to get hitched to long-time boyfriend Ant Anstead.