How Renée Zellweger Sparked Engagement Rumors With Boyfriend Ant Anstead at 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy' Premiere — By 'Doing a Taylor Swift' With Ring Finger
Renée Zellweger could have a special new entry for her diary, as RadarOnline.com can reveal the Bridget Jones star could be engaged.
The actress had her ring finger conspicuously covered during the premiere for her new movie, sparking speculation she was hiding some new jewelry.
Zellweger shined as she walked the pink carpet at the premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Wednesday night in London. The movie is the fourth in her Bridget Jones franchise and marks the 55-year-old's first acting role in six years.
The star wore a tight, sleeveless pink gown with an accompanying train. But all eyes were on her hand, where she had two small bandages wrapped around THAT finger as she waved to the crowd.
Later, she subtly tucked her hand behind her dress and out of sight as cameras snapped around her.
There was no indication if Zellweger had any kind of injury or boo-boo she was nursing, as social media lit up with hunches she could be ready to get hitched to long-time boyfriend Ant Anstead.
Zellweger and Anstead, 45, began dating back in 2021 after the actress dealt with a few troubled romances, including an annulled marriage to country star Kenny Chesney.
A source recently told RadarOnline.com the Chicago star "loves everything about him."
The source shared: "She adores his kids, his jokes, his manners... she's been absolutely on a path to the altar with this man."
Online, many wondered if that path was winding to an end.
One person tweeted: "Renee Zellweger was spotted with an unusual wound on her ring finger while looking glamorous with Ant. What’s she hiding?"
While another echoed: "Interesting! Looks like Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead might be sparking some engagement rumors. Let’s see how this unfolds."
Zellweger seems to have taken inspiration from Taylor Swift, 35, after the superstar singer again sparked engagement rumors with NFL star Travis Kelce, 35, after fans noticed Swift strangely covered her hands while attending back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games.
The Lover singer attended the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night, where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to go to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row.
She was decked out in a black Louis Vuitton coat, red tights, a black pleated skirt, and a matching black beanie...and strangely was one of the only people in her heated skybox still wearing gloves.
Swift's accessory choice set off a frenzy online as fans branded the singer and Kelce "soulmates" after their post-game PDA moment went viral over the weekend.
Kelce and Swift embraced several times on the field – and at one point seemingly told him, "I love you," according to some lip-readers.
After the AFC Championship trophy presentation, the pair was spotted once again as they exited the field and walked through the Arrowhead tunnel.
An excited Swift jumped up and down as she tapped Kelce on the chest, hyping up her two-time Super Bowl winner boyfriend.
Kelce was caught laughing at Swift's reaction before he put his arm around her and gave her a forehead kiss. Behind the pair was Kelce's mother, Donna, who was seen smiling from ear to ear.