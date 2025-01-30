We Break Down the Tragic Scenarios That Could Explain Catastrophic D.C. Plane Crash — Including Tech Failure and Human Error
The tragic scenarios that could explain what caused the catastrophic Washington D.C. plane crash have been revealed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal several reasons for the collision that has left dozens dead – including training mishaps or human error.
On Wednesday evening, a packed passenger jet collided with a Military Black Hawk helicopter and plunged into Washington, DC's Potomac River shortly before 9pm EST.
The American Airlines flight, which was carrying 64 people, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to land at its final destination shortly before the crash.
According to reports, more than 30 bodies have been recovered from the freezing river early Thursday, and there are no survivors expected.
As of Thursday morning, the official reason for the crash is still unknown, as the black box data from both the American Airlines plane and Black Hawk military helicopter have yet to be recovered and decoded.
A security expert, Julian Bray, told The Sun several reasons could be the cause of the tragic collision.
He said: "This should not have happened and we don't know why [it happened].
"We're looking at something that defies explanation at the moment."
Bray explained that mechanical failure or human error could be two possible reasons why this tragedy occurred.
He explained: "You'd expect the pilot of the helicopter to actually see the incoming aircraft, because not only would it be landing, but it had landing lights on.
"It's also got repeater lights along the fuselage and is presumably lit up as well. You actually see the lights coming from the side windows, so it's quite visible.
"They would know it's there and that is the mystery because we can see the helicopter just going straight on its course and it doesn't divert.
"It doesn't descend. It doesn't increase height. It just carries straight on."
As for the military helicopter, he explained: "The helicopter pilot might have been distracted or they might have been taking part in a training exercise where they deliberately turn off bits of kit and you have to do a workaround."
According to US officials, three soldiers were inside the military helicopter, which was on a training flight at the time.
Until the black boxes are recovered, people can only speculate on the reasons behind the tragedy.
Bray said: "What is really confusing is that I've seen some video of it, and very clearly the aircraft is just coming into land, so it can't really do anything.
Based on the footage circulating of the crash and the "complete fireball," Bray said he predicts there will be no survivors – which will make it the deadliest US air crash in nearly 24 years.
As of early Thursday, President Trump released multiple statements regarding the incident.
He took to Truth Social and wrote: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.
"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!
"What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"
President Trump continued: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders.
"I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."