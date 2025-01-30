We Break Down the Tragic Scenarios That Could Explain Catastrophic D.C. Plane Crash — Including Tech Failure and Human Error

RadarOnline.com can reveal several reasons for the collision that has left dozens dead – including training mishaps or human error.

The tragic scenarios that could explain what caused the catastrophic Washington D.C. plane crash have been revealed.

According to reports, more than 30 bodies have been recovered from the freezing river early Thursday, and there are no survivors expected.

The American Airlines flight, which was carrying 64 people, was approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to land at its final destination shortly before the crash.

On Wednesday evening, a packed passenger jet collided with a Military Black Hawk helicopter and plunged into Washington, DC's Potomac River shortly before 9pm EST.

"We're looking at something that defies explanation at the moment."

He said: "This should not have happened and we don't know why [it happened].

A security expert, Julian Bray, told The Sun several reasons could be the cause of the tragic collision.

As of Thursday morning, the official reason for the crash is still unknown, as the black box data from both the American Airlines plane and Black Hawk military helicopter have yet to be recovered and decoded.

Bray explained that mechanical failure or human error could be two possible reasons why this tragedy occurred.

He explained: "You'd expect the pilot of the helicopter to actually see the incoming aircraft, because not only would it be landing, but it had landing lights on.

"It's also got repeater lights along the fuselage and is presumably lit up as well. You actually see the lights coming from the side windows, so it's quite visible.

"They would know it's there and that is the mystery because we can see the helicopter just going straight on its course and it doesn't divert.

"It doesn't descend. It doesn't increase height. It just carries straight on."