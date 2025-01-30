Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hit By Resurfaced 'Slavery Scandal' As Bitterness Erupts Over Actress' $400Million 'Harassment' Fight With Justin Baldoni

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in front of celebrity friends at Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens in South Carolina.

But the property and its surrounding land has a dark history of slavery, with "preserved" slave cabins and fields of cotton serving as a constant reminder of the horrors that once took place there.

Lively and Reynolds were widely criticized for seemingly glamorizing the former plantation where Black slaves suffered and died.

Years later, the Deadpool actor branded the wedding "a giant f------ mistake" in a 2020 interview.