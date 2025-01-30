EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'In Talks to Ramp Up Security' at This Year's Awards 'Over Stream of Hate Directed at First Trans Star Nominated for Best Actress'

Petrified Oscars bosses are poised to ramp up security after Karla Sofia Gascón made history by becoming the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Top brass at the Academy are worried that there could be a violent protest stoked by President Donald Trump's vow to crack down on the participation of trans athletes in sports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Right-wing cranks emboldened by his views have aired opinions that Gascón is "stealing" the nomination from rival actors born as women.

An Academy Awards source told us: "The committee is taking the situation very seriously indeed.