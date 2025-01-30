EXCLUSIVE: Oscars Bosses 'In Talks to Ramp Up Security' at This Year's Awards 'Over Stream of Hate Directed at First Trans Star Nominated for Best Actress'
Petrified Oscars bosses are poised to ramp up security after Karla Sofia Gascón made history by becoming the first transgender actor to be nominated for an Academy Award.
Top brass at the Academy are worried that there could be a violent protest stoked by President Donald Trump's vow to crack down on the participation of trans athletes in sports, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Right-wing cranks emboldened by his views have aired opinions that Gascón is "stealing" the nomination from rival actors born as women.
An Academy Awards source told us: "The committee is taking the situation very seriously indeed.
"There have been multiple threats online and via email and the fact that Donald Trump seems to have declared war on the trans community means there is a very real threat of a protest and of violence on the night. We are talking about a stream of hate against the nomination.
"All security arrangements are being reviewed and security will be beefed up on the day depending on how high the threat level appears to be. They just want to keep everyone safe."
Gascón was nominated for the titular role in the Netflix musical crime film Emilia Pérez – and while she received plenty of praise, others were quick to call out the actress and the Academy Awards bosses behind the decision, as RadarOnline.com previously revealed.
Controversial TV personality Megyn Kelly said: "Among the people nominated for Best Actress is a man... a man, I tell you.
"He used to be known until he was like in his late 40s as Carlos Gascon. He goes by Karla Sofia Gascón; he is 52 years old and transitioned in 2016 – so-called transitioned."
Kelly, 54, repeated: "He has taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress – Best Actress."
One person cried about the nomination: "Boycott the Oscars! Of course, they nominated a man for one of the five Best Actress slots, potentially stealing it from an actual woman."
Another complained: "The Oscars voters are a (very unfunny) joke. Karla Sofia Gascó is no more a woman than my fireplace. He walks & looks like a man portraying himself as a woman. Which is exactly what he is and those muppets insult every single female by nominating him for Best Actress."
Another social media user raged: "Look at this massive dude, who fancies himself a 'woman' and calls himself Karla Sofía Gascón. He just stole one of the spots at the Oscars, for Best Actress... ."
Despite the flood of hate, Gascón was grateful for the nomination as she took to Instagram and reacted: "Thank you so much!"
The 52-year-old previously opened up about how important it is to have representation, revealing: "I represent, obviously, the minority that I represent. But I think that I represent a lot of people in this world that want, or need, to be free.
"I’m talking about my colleagues, other actors that are coming up, that started from the bottom and have been working for a long time and have felt that rejection and continue to work and continue to learn and continue to grow."
Trump stoked tensions by declaring in the weeks before he took office that he would "keep men out of women's sports."