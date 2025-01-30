Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke' Kevin Costner 'Intent on Renegotiating Multi-Million Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner' In Wake of Her Engagement

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Kevin Costner is hoping to renegotiate the terms of his $400million divorce settlement with his ex Christine Baumgartner, sources say.

Jan. 30 2025, Published 9:24 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner is hoping to renegotiate the terms of his $400million divorce settlement once his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner marries her new beau.

The former Yellowstone leading man, 70, is feeling the pinch after the bruising split and a self-funded movie flop and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's keeping his fingers crossed his attorneys can plug the flow of cash to his former partner once she marries 49-year-old financier and former pal Josh Connor.

Costner's ex and Josh just announced their engagement – and sources tell us the star is now "champing at the bit" to try and rake back a chunk of change from 50-year-old handbag designer Baumgartner.

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Costner is said to be suffering money worries after his Western flicks flopped.

An insider told us: "Kevin is watching the situation very carefully and hopes to pounce once they become man and wife. He's paying Christine a monster sum each month in spousal support but surely she won't need that when she becomes someone else's spouse.

"Plus, he doesn't see why his cash should be going to support Josh's life as he's a very wealthy man in his own right."

Baumgartner blindsided Costner when she filed for divorce in 2023 after 18 years of marriage – and three teenage kids – and sources say he was later left "raging" she moved on so quickly with Connor.

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Costner's $100million bill from the 'Horizon' flop has added more pressure as his ex-wife gets engaged.

The mom-of-three asked her ex for $161,592 in child support, but Costner gained a small victory after a judge ordered him to pay $63,209 a month in instead.

Costner had claimed his ex was using his Yellowstone income to reach her child support figure, however, he said he was no longer being paid for the Paramount+ show after his exit.

He is also facing a nightmare $100million bill after his vanity project, the Western movie saga Horizon, flopped at the box office, according to insiders who say he's being forced to cash in a trove of precious assets to pay the massive debt.

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

Baumgartner's new relationship with Connor has given Costner hope for a financial reset.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the actor mortgaged his stunning 10-acre Santa Barbara ranch to help fund the ambitious four-part big-screen epic.

Part one of Costner's epic Western series only brought in $11million on opening weekend last year and his divorce from Baumgartner cost him a huge chunk of his estimated $400million fortune.

Last year she moved into a $22,000-a-month rental in Montecito.

Her engagement to Connor took place on 26 January while the couple were having dinner in Santa Barbara.

They were first seen together in July 2023 and confirmed their relationship in January 2024.

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement
Source: MEGA

After a surprise proposal from Connor, Baumgartner's new chapter could change the financial landscape for Costner.

Friends said he took Baumgartner by surprise with the proposal.

"It was about to rain, so almost no one else was on the beach when Josh got down on one knee," a source confirmed.

In December, a friend told how their relationship was going from strength to strength.

"Christine and Josh's relationship started as a friendship, so they have a really strong foundation," they said. "They share the same values, and she feels so happy and supported in this new relationship. They're so in love. It's been a very natural and positive step forward for Christine."

broke kevin costner and christine baumgartners multi million divorce settlement

Costner's mega-money spousal support deal with Baumgartner might be on the table again once she ties the knot with Connor.

The insider went on: "They spent Christmas in New York together last month, where it all began. They are both over the moon and excited for their future together."

Baumgartner filed for divorce from Costner in April 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences."

At the time Costner told how it was "a crushing moment," adding: It's powerful. It hurt, but I go forward".

