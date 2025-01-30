EXCLUSIVE: 'Broke' Kevin Costner 'Intent on Renegotiating Multi-Million Divorce Settlement With Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner' In Wake of Her Engagement

Kevin Costner is hoping to renegotiate the terms of his $400million divorce settlement once his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner marries her new beau.

The former Yellowstone leading man, 70, is feeling the pinch after the bruising split and a self-funded movie flop and RadarOnline.com can reveal he's keeping his fingers crossed his attorneys can plug the flow of cash to his former partner once she marries 49-year-old financier and former pal Josh Connor.

Costner's ex and Josh just announced their engagement – and sources tell us the star is now "champing at the bit" to try and rake back a chunk of change from 50-year-old handbag designer Baumgartner.