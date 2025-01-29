How Gwyneth Paltrow Took HUGE Hit On Sale of Mansion Built by Goop Profits — As Rumors Mount Her Wellness Business is Hitting the Skids

The actress decided to put her house on the market after completing repairs on her new property in Montecito, California. Paltrow also owns a home in Amagansett, New York.

The movie star and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are said to be planning to split their time between their Montecito and Amagansett properties.

All this comes as Paltrow's wellness business, Goop, isn't exactly bringing in the cash like it once did. In September 2024, 20 percent of the Goop staff was laid off amid some reported restructuring.

Another six percent was booted a few weeks later.