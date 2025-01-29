How Gwyneth Paltrow Took HUGE Hit On Sale of Mansion Built by Goop Profits — As Rumors Mount Her Wellness Business is Hitting the Skids
Gwyneth Paltrow has taken a massive hit on the sale of her Los Angeles mansion just months after putting it up for sale.
The 52-year-old first listed her home on the market for nearly $30million before lowering the asking price to $24.9million, and now she's settled on $22million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Oscar-winner's home features 8,000 square-feet, its own movie theater, a wine cellar, eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and more. She listed the residence in May of 2024, as her only son Moses, 18, headed off to college.
The backyard includes a deep plunge pool and a guest home, as well as a game room and an office.
Paltrow purchased the home with her now ex-husband, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, in 2012 for almost $10million. The former pair share Moses as well as 20-year-old daughter Apple.
The actress decided to put her house on the market after completing repairs on her new property in Montecito, California. Paltrow also owns a home in Amagansett, New York.
The movie star and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are said to be planning to split their time between their Montecito and Amagansett properties.
All this comes as Paltrow's wellness business, Goop, isn't exactly bringing in the cash like it once did. In September 2024, 20 percent of the Goop staff was laid off amid some reported restructuring.
Another six percent was booted a few weeks later.
Paltrow previously said at a Forbes summit: "We’ve been through a lot. Some years, we’ve doubled in growth. Some years, we are flat. Some years, we’re down, then we’re back up."
Meanwhile, Goop is also up against serious competition in the clean beauty and lifestyle area including Jessica Alba’s Honest company and Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty line – the latter touted as a $2billion brand.
Despite the hit, Paltrow is said to still be aiming to hand over the reigns to Apple in the near future.
A source previously said: "Gwyneth still intends to keep total control of Goop for now. She wants to spend what free time she has revitalizing the brand and then passing it along to her kids.
"You already see those plans in action with Apple."
The insider also claimed the Hollywood star is making sure her eldest child is completely prepared to take over Goop.
They said: "She is essentially turning Apple into a promising businesswoman like herself and getting ready to give her the keys to the Goop empire, which Gwyneth has been building for nearly 20 years.
"The good news is that Apple is going into this with her eyes wide open. She's ready to work hard and create some equity for her own future."
However, the source acknowledged the business doesn't appear like it will be in the best standing for Apple.
"Apple will have her work cut out for her, but she's determined to see the business thrive for decades to come," the insider said.
They added: "And that will give Gwyneth the time she needs to un jumpstart her film career."