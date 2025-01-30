Justin Bieber Sparks Major Health Fears as He's Spotted Looking Skeletal and Hollow-Eyed Amid Marriage Collapse and 'Diddy' Scandal Rumors
Justin Bieber has sparked major health fears after he was spotted looking tense and hollow-eyed amid concerns over the state of his marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian superstar, 30, was seen in New York City on Wednesday – with his "skeletal" appearance leaving fans petrified for his wellbeing.
Wearing a bright yellow hoodie, oversized cargo pants, and fuzzy slipper-like shoes, Bieber grabbed his crotch while strolling down a busy sidewalk in the Big Apple.
He later topped off his look with a black baseball cap as he made his way to a luxury SUV parked nearby, while his wife Hailey Baldwin, 28, was seen exiting a building alone in Union Square.
This sighting comes just days after the couple – married for more than six years and parents to their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who was born last summer – appeared to present a united front, enjoying a date night together over the weekend.
However, sources claim Baldwin's friends are growing increasingly concerned about Justin's "unacceptable behavior," with some reportedly urging her to leave the musician who is still struggling to cope with the furore surrounding his links to Sean 'Diddy' Combs who is awaiting trial on charges including sex trafficking.
Bieber's behavior has noticeably dipped since the disgraced rapper, 55, was arrested last September.
An insider said: "Hailey's been struggling with Justin almost since the start of the marriage.
"She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon. Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him.
"His behavior is sometimes unacceptable. She's put up with a lot."
They added: "When their baby was born, Justin was there for her and she thought being a father would change him for the better... but it hasn't stuck."
Last week, Bieber also attempted to debunk rumors of marital woes between him and his wife after setting the record straight about unfollowing her on Instagram.
Hours after insisting that his social media account was hacked, he returned to the app to share loved-up photos with Baldwin from their trip to Aspen, Colorado.
Mystery surrounding the couple's marriage has intensified ever since he unfollowed his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin, furthering speculation of relationship woes and concern for the star after he also shared a picture of a bong.
His latest move has added to fans' confusion, who shared their thoughts on X after it was posted online Bieber no longer follows Baldwin's page.
Late last year, the pair were embroiled in split speculation following their sixth wedding anniversary.
Fans speculated the couple were experiencing marriage troubles when they seemingly had a concerning Instagram Story exchange with each other last month.
Over the past few weeks, the musician has raised eyebrows by unfollowing a number of other notable names including his mentor Usher, his former manager Scooter Braun and Ryan Good – who was best man at his wedding.