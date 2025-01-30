OnlyFans Orgy Star Bonnie Blue Sparks MORE Outrage by Telling Women Not to be 'Lazy' With Their Men — As She Shares 'Top Tip' On How to Stop Husbands Cheating
OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue has sparked another storm by revealing her top tips to prevent husbands from cheating,
RadarOnline.com can reveal the X-rated content creator, who recently slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours to break a world record, has told wives to stop being "lazy" and to "actually pleasure" their husbands if they want to keep their man.
Blue, who has previously been branded "predatory" for romping with teenage boys, has left people fuming with her shocking advice.
The short clip, which was shared on social media, has left many women enraged, as countless viewers eagerly flocked to the comments to clap back to Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger and is in the midst of a divorce with husband Ollie Davidson.
One person joked: "Says the expert."
Another fumed: "No husband, no opinion!"
A third commented: "Coming from someone that is divorced,” alongside the skull emoji.
Another angry viewer raged: “We don't need any tips from you love.”
Yet another vented: “Well we have jobs, kids, and really something more in life going on than pleasuring men.”
Meanwhile, alongside the eye roll emoji, another woman wrote: “Oh thank you. I’ll bear that in mind……”
This isn’t the first time Blue, 25, has left viewers horrified.
Days ago, the Brit gave her followers a close-up look at the shocking aftermath of her jaw-dropping sex stunt, which left her covered in painful bruises and bite marks.
In a shocking clip posted on Blue's official YouTube account, the sex worker was joined by Josh Lee Spooner, 27, a documentary maker and photographer with 15,900 followers on Instagram.
Alongside the video, Blue said: "Thank you to all the dads, sons, grandads and husbands that helped make this possible."
When discussing having slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours, Blue, who wore only a jumper and a pair of knickers, shockingly claimed: "A number I am very proud of."
And it's not just her that is "proud" of her record break, as she added: "You'll think I'm joking, my family are so proud of what I do."
But despite feeling "proud," Blue then got candid on the toll the sex marathon took on her body.
As she stood up and pointed to her bruises, she confessed: "I think they're fingerprints to be honest. I've got bite marks.
"My legs feel the most sore, but apart from that, I’m ready for round two."
It wasn't just her legs with war wounds, as podcast host Spooner – whose main ventures seem to be promoting gym products, appearing on podcasts and discussing business strategies, alongside helping to produce long form videos – also spotted painful looking marks on her neck.
But Bonnie wasn't phased in the slightest, declaring about her sex partners: "I say to them all the time – the dads, the husbands, the students – leave your mark on me. Bite me, make me yours for that amount of time."
She also claimed: “I enjoy it, when they've left marks, whether it's hand prints, bite marks, bruises.
"I’m ok with that, I quite like it. It's a bit of a turn on actually.
"Last night was the sorest I've ever felt but today I'm fine."