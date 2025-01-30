OnlyFans Orgy Star Bonnie Blue Sparks MORE Outrage by Telling Women Not to be 'Lazy' With Their Men — As She Shares 'Top Tip' On How to Stop Husbands Cheating

Blue, who has previously been branded "predatory" for romping with teenage boys, has left people fuming with her shocking advice.

The short clip, which was shared on social media, has left many women enraged, as countless viewers eagerly flocked to the comments to clap back to Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger and is in the midst of a divorce with husband Ollie Davidson.

One person joked: "Says the expert."

Another fumed: "No husband, no opinion!"