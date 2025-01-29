Bonnie Blue's Potentially Deadly Sex Stunt Branded 'Dangerously' Harmful by Reality Star — Who Declared Even Her Teen Sons Find Her Vile
Bonnie Blue's "world record sex orgy" has been branded "dangerously" harmful by a reality star, who blasts: "Even my sons find her vile."
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nicola McLean, who is a former glamour model, believes the sexathon could have a major impact on young boys and girls who would have been made aware of the stunt by watching TikTok.
Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims she slept with 1,057 men – some as young as 18 – in 12 hours for the stunt which was intended to shown on OnlyFans, which McLean described as a "dangerous claim to fame."
McLean, 43, said: "I worry about the toxic message Bonnie is sending out to teenage boys.
"Some of those who queued up to have sex with her were just 18 and clearly only doing it because they're young and naive."
She added: "I think the messaging is really wrong.
"It's making young men who don't have parents to guide them correctly believe that women want that treatment.
"Boys without any real parental guidance are basically parented by what they see online and in the media."
And on the impact the stunt may have on girls, McLean said: "Teenage lads are going to expect their girlfriends to behave more like her and other adult stars who are painting a totally unrealistic picture of what sex is.
"And those girls will think they have to 'perform' to a certain level and maybe do things they’re not ready for, in case their boyfriends cheat on them.”
McLean revealed her eldest of two sons Rocky, who is 18, is aware of Blue’s antics but thankfully for her, finds the X-rated star “boring.”
She explained: “I asked Rocky whether he and his mates are talking about her and he said they did, but now no one’s interested – it’s boring.
“I even asked him what he thought of what Bonnie Blue was doing and he said: ‘It’s disgusting, we all think she’s disgusting.’”
McLean also slammed Blue, 25, for showing off the injuries she sustained during her orgy.
She said: "I think it's really sad to see her proudly showing off the injuries she endured during the 12-hour sex session.
"She says she’s here to educate young boys on sex. But we should not be educating teenage boys that rough sex is the norm.
"And we should also not be educating young girls that that's how they should be treated in the bedroom."
McLean continued: "Bonnie has had comments from other women like, 'Go girl', and, 'You absolutely smashed it', but I don't understand why anyone would congratulate her on what she's done. It's really alarming.
"She has said people are sex-shaming her and that there's nothing shameful about sex. There isn't. But she is delusional if she thinks this sort of behavior won't be shamed.
"I think she needs professional help. I think a day will come when she regrets this."
McLeanadded: “She has to take some responsibility for her actions.
"She wants to sleep with barely legal teens and put them on her OnlyFans site, but what happens when that teen grows up, has his dream job, a serious girlfriend, or a family?
"He then has that worry that his life could be ruined because of a stupid decision he made at 18.
"We really have to worry about the mental health aspect of this. It's so damaging."