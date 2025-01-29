Bonnie Blue's Potentially Deadly Sex Stunt Branded 'Dangerously' Harmful by Reality Star — Who Declared Even Her Teen Sons Find Her Vile

Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims she slept with 1,057 men – some as young as 18 – in 12 hours for the stunt which was intended to shown on OnlyFans, which McLean described as a "dangerous claim to fame."

McLean, 43, said: "I worry about the toxic message Bonnie is sending out to teenage boys.

"Some of those who queued up to have sex with her were just 18 and clearly only doing it because they're young and naive."