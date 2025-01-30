Jessica Alba's Inner Circle 'Massively Relieved' Over Her Split From Cash Warren as They've 'Always Seen Him as a Slimeball'
Jessica Alba's imminent divorce comes as a relief to friends who have long maintained that hubby Cash Warren is a "slimeball" who was never good for her in the first place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The couple has been wed nearly 17 years and are parents to daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.
"Cash may be a good dad and has some high points, but it's well known among Jessica's circle that he's had a roving eye for a good period of their relationship," an insider said.
Back in 2009, Warren was seen hitting a club in L.A with Lindsay Lohan – and half an hour later they were making out, according to sources.
Lohan has since reformed, marrying financier Bader Shammas and becoming a mom to son Luai, 18 months, but back then she was a notorious party girl in trouble with guys and the law.
The Irish Wish star denied the smooch at the time, insisting: "This is so absurd. He is married. I wouldn't dare kiss him."
Lohan added they were simply friends working on "a potential TV show."
Alba, who at the time was a new mom starting up The Honest Company to sell eco-friendly baby and household products, reportedly laid down the law to her wayward hubby.
"She was always the one bringing home the bacon and she was the one who kept the marriage together," an insider added. "Her friends don't know what she saw in Cash. He seemed like a ne'er-do-well."
Now the relationship has hit the skids and the two reportedly have separated and are heading for divorce court – which doesn't come as a total surprise to friends and fans.
In recent weeks, Alba, 43, and Warren, 46, have both been spotted on separate outings without their wedding rings.
"It's not known if they had a prenup and certainly it's not going to be a pretty settlement either way," a source said. "She'll have to cough up a huge portion of her $100million fortune even if they do have a prenup. Cash may pass himself off as a producer, but he hasn't worked on anything in years.
"One thing's for sure – her friends are glad to see her moving on and they think she can find a man who is worthy of her."