Jessica Alba's Inner Circle 'Massively Relieved' Over Her Split From Cash Warren as They've 'Always Seen Him as a Slimeball'

Jessica Alba's imminent divorce comes as a relief to friends who have long maintained that hubby Cash Warren is a "slimeball" who was never good for her in the first place, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The couple has been wed nearly 17 years and are parents to daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

"Cash may be a good dad and has some high points, but it's well known among Jessica's circle that he's had a roving eye for a good period of their relationship," an insider said.