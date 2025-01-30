Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus 'So Sick of His Oddball Friendship With Martha Stewart' She 'Wants Domestic Guru Out of His Life FOREVER'
Billionaire Martha Stewart's oddball close friendship with Snoop Dogg has got his wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus, up in arms, according to sources, who say the rapper's missus is feeling ignored and has given him an ultimatum – cool it with the man-hungry homemaking whiz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Shante is getting sick of Snoop and Martha being attached at the hip and the public perception that THEY'RE a couple – leaving her on the outside looking in," a source said.
Stewart, 83, met Snoop, 53, on The David Letterman Show in 2008, and he later sent word to her that he wanted to hang out and she happily agreed. They've been inseparable ever since.
"Those two are a perfect match," a longtime pal said. "They balance each other out, and while he's great with pop culture, she's business-savvy.
"He's learned a lot from her."
Sources added Snoop has brought a new generation of fans and pals in the music community to Stewart through their friendship.
"She's having the time of her life hanging out with Snoop," an insider added.
But while they value their time together, Broadus, 53, feels like she's been pushed too far into the background.
"Snoop and Shante are happily married," the source went on. "But she insists that when her hubby and Stewart are together, she often feels jealous."
While the couple's rep said there's no jealousy or tension in the marriage.
The source added: "Shante wants the world to know that SHE is the woman in Snoop's life and has given him an ultimatum – cool things with Martha and make that clear, or face consequences."