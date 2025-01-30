Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus 'So Sick of His Oddball Friendship With Martha Stewart' She 'Wants Domestic Guru Out of His Life FOREVER'

Billionaire Martha Stewart's oddball close friendship with Snoop Dogg has got his wife of 27 years, Shante Broadus, up in arms, according to sources, who say the rapper's missus is feeling ignored and has given him an ultimatum – cool it with the man-hungry homemaking whiz, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Shante is getting sick of Snoop and Martha being attached at the hip and the public perception that THEY'RE a couple – leaving her on the outside looking in," a source said.