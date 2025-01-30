BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Horrific American Airlines Crash 'Should Have Been Prevented' — As Nightmarish Video Shows Jet Smashing Into Chopper With 64 Feared Dead
Donald Trump has declared the horrific American Airlines crash – which has left 64 people feared dead – should have been prevented.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the President, 78, has raised several questions about the tragedy on his Truth Social platform, shortly after delivering a statement hoping God would bless the souls of the victims as emergency services search the Potomac River near the airport for survivors following the incident.
An American Airlines regional passenger jet collided into a military helicopter late Wednesday evening.
Trump said: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.
"The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.
"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn?"
Trump continued: "Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.
"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"
He wrote a short follow-up post on Truth Social saying: "What a terrible night this has been. God bless you all!"
The collision happened as the passenger plane was attempting to land at Reagan National Airport in Washington.
The President spoke about the crash earlier in a statement, saying: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport.
"May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise."
Vice President JD Vance, 40, similarly offered prayer in a statement on social media.
He wrote: "Please say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan airport this evening.
"We're monitoring the situation, but for now let's hope for the best."
The airline has confirmed there were 60 passengers and four crews members onboard Flight 5342 from Wichita, Kansas, to the Capital when the collision happened.
It's been reported at least four people have been pulled to safety by rescue crews from the water.
The Federal Aviation Authority said the jet, a Bombardier CRJ700, collided with a Sikorksy H-60 Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Runway 33.
Defense officials have confirmed that the Black Hawk was an Army chopper that was carrying three soldiers at the time.
In audio from the air traffic control tower around the time of the crash, a controller is heard asking the helicopter, while referring to the passenger aircraft: "PAT25 do you have the CRJ in sight?"
"Tower, did you see that?" another pilot is heard calling seconds after the apparent collision. The tower immediately began diverting other aircraft from Reagan.
In a statement, DC Police said: "At 8:53pm, multiple calls were received for an aircraft crash above the Potomac River.
"DC Fire and EMS, the Metropolitan Police Department and multiple partner agencies are currently coordinating a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River. There is no confirmed information on casualties at this time."