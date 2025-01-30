BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Horrific American Airlines Crash 'Should Have Been Prevented' — As Nightmarish Video Shows Jet Smashing Into Chopper With 64 Feared Dead

An American Airlines regional passenger jet collided into a military helicopter late Wednesday evening.

Trump said: "The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport.

"The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time.

"It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn?"

Trump continued: "Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane.

"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"