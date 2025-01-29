EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Fuels Mass Monitoring Conspiracy By Admitting Drones that Plagued Skies of U.S. Were 'Conducting Research' — But WEREN'T the Enemy

RadarOnline.com can reveal the business mogul-turned politician briefed reporters the drones were authorized to conduct "research," which was confirmed during the first press briefing of his second administration.

President Trump has claimed the mysterious drones over New Jersey were "not the enemy", fueling talk of a mass monitoring conspiracy .

Trump's explanation has done little to play down sinister fears behind the drone sightings.

But the White House's vague explanation has raised even more questions, especially after the FAA – which investigated the sightings after receiving reports from "concerned citizens" – failed to previously mention the alleged research.

She also said the information had come "directly from the president of the United States that was just shared with me in the Oval Office ."

Leavitt added many of the drones were also "hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones" and claims that "in time, it got worse due to curiosity."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had been authorized to fly the drones for "research and various other reasons."

Taking to social media, some users expressed their concern about the lack of clarity surrounding the drones.

One wrote: "You mean 'research and other various reasons' isn't a real answer from the Trump party? Again, no real answers, everyone's still pretty much just as clueless as to why the drones are flying."

Another added: "Thought Trump was getting to the bottom of those drones? He's such a liar."

A third chimed in: "Why is Trump so secretive on the drones. We get why he was so secretive about Stormy Daniels, by why the drones?"

And a fourth commented: "The question I have is are they lying to Trump? Main reason is, why haven't all the operators of the drones stepped forward and said who was flying them? A little sketchy to me."

The FAA last month attributed the sightings to "lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, law enforcement drones, manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones."