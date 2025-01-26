Covid DID Leak From Lab — Confirms CIA After Years Of Probes Into Chinese Research Facilities Including Wuhan

Ratcliffe said: "One of the things that I've talked about a lot is addressing the threat from China on a number of fronts, and that goes back to why a million Americans died and why the Central Intelligence Agency has been sitting on the sidelines for five years in not making an assessment about the origins of COVID. That's a day-one thing for me."

He added: "I think our intelligence, our science and our common sense all really dictate that the origins of Covid was a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But the CIA has not made that assessment or at least not made that assessment publicly.

"So I'm going to focus on that and look at the intelligence and make sure that the public is aware that the agency is going to get off the sidelines."

On Saturday, January 25, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for China's U.S. embassy, released a statement, claiming: "We firmly oppose the politicization and stigmatization of the source of the virus, and once again call on everyone to respect science and stay away from conspiracy theories."