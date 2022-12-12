Virologist Who Funded Wuhan Lab Brazenly Posts Video In Thailand Cave With 2.5 Million Bats After COVID-19 Theories

The lab has been blamed for the negligent release of SARS-CoV-2 in late 2019, going on to become the worst global pandemic in 100 years.

Per EcoHealth Alliance's website, the visit to Thailand was part of U.S. government-funded research on "the risk of novel viral emergence" in the "hottest of [emerging infectious diseases] hotspots."

"In the heart of the bat cave — deafening noise as the bats swirl around. It's the sheer beauty of nature & at the same time it seems like the 'reactor core' of the colony given what we know about viral emergence. Ratchaburi Cave 2.5 million bats," he posted on December 9, showing two people wearing hazmat suits at the site.