Wuhan Lab At Center Of COVID Origin Investigation Find New Virus, Researchers Say
The lab at the center of the COVID origin discussion has discovered a new virus, Radar has learned.
Researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology discovered the new virus, code-named LsPyV KY187, in a mouse, according to the Daily Mail. The virus is similar to a polyomavirus which infects millions of children each year.
But the illness is typically very mild.
Scientists in the lab made the discovery after testing of hundreds of rodents in Kenya in 2016 and 2019, according to the Daily Mail. The virus was found in a zebra mouse and samples were sent to the research facility in Wuhan, China.
That is the lab that has been at the center of the COVID-19 origin investigation. Some medical experts say the virus that led to a worldwide pandemic started in a market in the Chinese town.
Others say it was created in the lab and released in public in a type of biological attack.
There has never been concrete information on either idea, but research continues and theories continue to grow.
The pandemic led to nearly 600 million across the globe being infected with COVID-19. It has also led to roughly 6.5 million deaths, according to World Health Organization. In America, the pandemic began in earnest in early 2020.
America has seen roughly 93 million confirmed cases.
There have been more than 415,000 new cases worldwide in the last 24 hours, according to WHO data.
COVID led to shutdowns and slowdowns of economies across the globe. Some have criticized the decisions made by world leaders to slow commerce to try and contain the virus’ spread. Others have questioned the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines as the pandemic rages on in its third year. Roughly 12.5 million vaccine doses have been administered across the world.
The Daily Mail noted that researchers with the Wuhan lab say the newest virus’ effect on humans needs to be further investigated.